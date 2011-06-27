Used 2008 Isuzu i-Series Consumer Reviews

J-Cash , 07/01/2020 i-290 S 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M)

I bought it used with roughly 108k miles and I've put almost 4k miles on it so far. I bought the truck for it's ability to move things ie furniture, kayaks, etc. I haven't used it to tow anything yet but the mounts in the bed for ratchet straps/tie downs have held so far when using them. The bed is only mid sized but I was able to fit a one passenger and a two passenger kayak semi-overlapped just fine in the bed with the ends going over the cab of the truck. I also bought the truck for it's low price compared to a Tacoma and for it's fuel economy ratings I saw online. I was disappointed when I ended up getting 13 city/15 hwy. I replaced the throttle body, cleaned the mass air flow sensor, replaced the spark plugs and changed the air filter and now I'm getting roughly 15 city/17 hwy and that's driving it conservatively. According to fueleconomy.gov I should be getting 18 city/24 hwy. I'm going to replace the O2 sensors and see if that improves my gas mileage at all. It doesn't have a lot of get up and go like my 2008 Mustang GT did but I guess it's what you'd expect from a 4 cylinder engine. I do like it's reliability which is what I look for in any vehicle that I consider purchasing. I recently moved half way across the country, making the trip in under a day and a half, and the truck held up just fine. It does however seem to struggle to get up to highway speeds ie 70 mph, that might just be because of the transmission in mine, but once there it can get up to 80 mph no problem with the rpm staying below 3250-3000 if I'm not mistaken. Handling is fine, it does have a wide turn radius so keep that in mind, I mean it is a truck after all. It's the perfect daily driver and easy to maintain. The oil drain pan bolt and oil filter are easily accessible as well as the transmission pan bolts if you're going to replace the transmission fluid, filter and gasket (there's no drain bolt for the transmission pan but you could install one if you wanted to). There's also a plastic oil catcher/funnel like thing below the oil filter that's attached to the frame rail, which is nice for when draining the oil into a drain pan. Everything I've replaced (including the things I've already mentioned that I've replaced) has been an easy job so far. I've replaced the rear brake drums, serpentine(drive) belt, belt tensioner, wiper blades, a tail light and I even did a brake flush with little to no problems. The only thing maintenance wise that I didn't like was when I did a coolant flush. You have to disconnect a hose connected to the radiatior, there's no drain valve. When you remove the clamp and remove the rubber hose from the radiator the coolant comes spewing out, making it a messy job. Also, the fuel filter and fuel pump are a combined assembly which I don't like. To make matters worse, they both rest inside the gas tank. You can reach the assembly from the top of the gas tank, but you have to drop the whole gas tank in order to do so. I also wanted to be able to replace my fuel filter in order to possibly improve fuel economy, but since it's in a combined assembly with the fuel pump, I'd have to shell out $250-$260 for a whole new assembly. The cost alone is enough to make it not worth replacing and you'd also be throwing out a fully functioning fuel pump which is a waste of money and resources in my opinion. I'll deal with the slightly reduced gas mileage until the fuel pump goes out. Also, the A/C during a really hot day might not immediately feel cool but it will eventually start cooling the cab off as soon as you start driving at a decent speed. All in all, so far I like this truck and would recommend it or even sell it to a friend. For someone with a budget, this is the perfect truck in my opinion.