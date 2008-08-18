Used 2008 Isuzu i-Series for Sale Near Me

1 listings
i-Series Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Isuzu i-Series i-290 S in Dark Blue
    2008 Isuzu i-Series i-290 S

    93,393 miles

    $7,000

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu i-Series

Overall Consumer Rating
55 Reviews
Excellent Power
BPA,08/18/2008
Quite a Spartan little truck, though I was surprised by the I290's peppy performance. Much better than my 2.3 liter, I-4 Ford Ranger. Mileage was better, too. It handles very well on the road with the exception of body roll on tight turns and has a wider than expected turning radius. Visibility is very good and gives the feeling of zero blind spots. All of the controls are easily manipulated and ergonomically placed, plus the instrument panel is logically laid out. The vinyl seat of the base model leaves much to be desired. Base model appointments are very base model and make the Ranger XL feel almost plush. Mine has been in for a front-end rattle which will require multiple visits.
Popular new car reviews and ratings