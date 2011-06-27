Vehicle overview

Despite its decades-long alliance with industry giant General Motors, tiny Isuzu has existed on the fringes of the light truck market -- and been left for dead in the sales and branding department -- for quite some time. In fact, a lack of money for new product investment and marketing in the last few years has forced Isuzu to rely almost entirely on its partnership with GM. If it weren't for the current i-Series truck and Ascender sport-utility vehicle derived from existing products, it's conceivable Isuzu might have already been relegated to the retailing graveyard of American automotive history.

The capable-but-lightweight 2007 Isuzu i-Series truck was introduced last year to help revitalize the Isuzu lineup and mostly carries over, based on and mechanically similar to GM's compact/midsize pickup Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins. To differentiate them, the i-Series has slightly tweaked styling -- including a distinctive, in-your-face chrome grille and Isuzu-badged wheels -- as well as minor interior fabric and trim variations.

The i-Series is available in two basic versions with distinct body style options: the extended-cab-only i-290 pickup with four-cylinder power and rear-wheel drive, and the i-370 with a significantly more powerful five-cylinder engine. The i-370 also available with an extended-cab or crew-cab body and rear-wheel or four-wheel drive (crew-cab only).

On paper the 2007 Isuzu i-Series offers most of the right stuff to satisfy a majority of small truck shoppers. Unfortunately, when climbing in for real it feels cut-rate at nearly every touch point and comes up lacking, even in a class of vehicles where functionality and value come before upscale appointments. The doors are lightweight and hollow-sounding when shut, and as you slide behind the wheel its compromised dash, upholstery and fit-and-finish quality project a decidedly low-rent persona. On the road, both i-Series models ride and handle well enough and offer more power and responsiveness, but both still lag behind their V6- and V8-powered competition when extra oomph is ordered up for work or play.

The Isuzu i-Series appeals mostly as a reasonably priced value buy or a decently engineered GM spin-off. However, even considering its lower price of entry, generous standard features and extended powertrain warranty, the i-Series struggles to keep up with its more refined compact/midsize competition. For most buyers in this segment, we suggest sticking with a top compact or midsize pickup such as the Nissan Frontier or Toyota Tacoma.