Used 2007 Isuzu i-Series for Sale Near Me

1 listings
i-Series Reviews & Specs
  2008 Isuzu i-Series i-290 S in Dark Blue
    2008 Isuzu i-Series i-290 S

    93,393 miles

    $7,000

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu i-Series

4.38 Reviews
See all 8 reviews
The Truck
Joe,01/08/2009
This is not the best truck I've ever owned. The payload is around 1000 lbs. The owners manual says it has a 6000lb towing capacity, well it doesn't. The fuel mileage is around 22 in town and 24 on the highway. At 25000 miles the doors are leaking air around the gaskets. I'm not impressed with this truck at all and would not recommend it to anyone. It is also very sluggish.
