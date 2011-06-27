Used 2007 Isuzu i-Series Consumer Reviews
The Truck
This is not the best truck I've ever owned. The payload is around 1000 lbs. The owners manual says it has a 6000lb towing capacity, well it doesn't. The fuel mileage is around 22 in town and 24 on the highway. At 25000 miles the doors are leaking air around the gaskets. I'm not impressed with this truck at all and would not recommend it to anyone. It is also very sluggish.
Surprise
Phenomenal truck! Highway mileage consistently over 30 mpg simply by driving 65 mph or less. Comfortable and economical, you win.
Not a bad truck
I am enjoying this new vehicle purchase. I am getting 28+ mpg and it is a pleasureable smooth and quiet ride. the 126 inch wheel base took some getting used to with parking, but all in all, I am pleased. A best buy in my experience.
Best vehicle ever owned in 50 years of driving!
This decked-out I-370 is the best vehicle I have ever owned. With 247,000 miles on it, the only work it has EVER needed was a power-steering pump, rack-and-pinion at 222,000. The all-leather interior with motorized heated seats makes it a dream for long-distance travel. Performance-wise, it got the best gas mileage in its class when I bought it, and I improved that with a straightened tail pipe (to accommodate a full-sized spare) and the addition of a Magna-Flo muffler system ($164) and a K & N air filter ($50). It has better power than a comparable Tacoma and better gas mileage (Highway average at speed is about 23-24 mpg, but I have gotten as high as 31 mpg!). The 4WD on the fly system is also great. It is an Isuzu design, with requisite GM features such as automatic on-off lights (interior and exterior) that never let you burn out your battery. I have always run Big-O AT OFF-ROAD radials, and have gotten as much as 90,000 miles out of a set of tires on five-way rotation. The secret to owning this vehicle is regular servicing at a reliable dealer, and a good wash, including undercarriage, every two weeks. The fact that it is a GMC-Canyon/Chevrolet-Colorado clone makes any parts replacement extremely affordable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Isuzu's loss my gain
Purchased new, loaded how can you go wrong. No issues. Same as the Chevy Colorado. Great simple everyday truck easy to maintain, easy to drive, better on gas then I thought.
Sponsored cars related to the i-Series
Related Used 2007 Isuzu i-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons