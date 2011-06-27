  1. Home
Used 2007 Isuzu i-Series Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle ever owned in 50 years of driving!

Doktorschley, 04/17/2017
i-370 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A)
This decked-out I-370 is the best vehicle I have ever owned. With 247,000 miles on it, the only work it has EVER needed was a power-steering pump, rack-and-pinion at 222,000. The all-leather interior with motorized heated seats makes it a dream for long-distance travel. Performance-wise, it got the best gas mileage in its class when I bought it, and I improved that with a straightened tail pipe (to accommodate a full-sized spare) and the addition of a Magna-Flo muffler system ($164) and a K & N air filter ($50). It has better power than a comparable Tacoma and better gas mileage (Highway average at speed is about 23-24 mpg, but I have gotten as high as 31 mpg!). The 4WD on the fly system is also great. It is an Isuzu design, with requisite GM features such as automatic on-off lights (interior and exterior) that never let you burn out your battery. I have always run Big-O AT OFF-ROAD radials, and have gotten as much as 90,000 miles out of a set of tires on five-way rotation. The secret to owning this vehicle is regular servicing at a reliable dealer, and a good wash, including undercarriage, every two weeks. The fact that it is a GMC-Canyon/Chevrolet-Colorado clone makes any parts replacement extremely affordable.

Fits the need...

Aggie, 07/02/2007
Overall I have to say that the vehicle isn't the best nor the worst I've ever had. I will say that I am impressed with the handling it has in the "Urban Jungle." The powertrain is average, feels like it could use the Ascender/Trailblazer I-6 engine. The vehicle could have used a few more hours of development in the interior. The plastics feel unrefined, yet solid. The center console leaves you wanting more. The seating arrangement could use adjustable headrests for better comfort. Compared to the Frontier/Tacoma trucks it feels about a generation behind. Overall, it gets you from A to B, and I would suggest trading up to one of the afore mentioned vehicles when you can.

