  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1996 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Isuzu Hombre S Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Hombre
Overview
See Hombre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2822 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.1 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
See Hombre Inventory

Related Used 1996 Isuzu Hombre S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles