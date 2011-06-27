Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo SUV Consumer Reviews

The Amigo is NO friend of Mine ETDragons , 03/27/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I have a 1998 Amigo with 50k miles. From a truck that is supposed to be fun and enjoyable, It has given me nothing but grief. I only wish there was a word more powerful than horrendous to describe Isuzu's customer service and they way they treat their "Valued" customers. Quick rundown, transmission went on me exactly 2 months after the 5 yr wrnty expired, no help from isuzu, Check engine light on since 30k miles, pass window wont roll down, ac went, radio broke, suspension squeaks, rear seat broke, bumper cracked, intake gasket went, o2 sensors went, catalytic converters went. All I can say is the Amigo, is no friend of mine. Nor is Isuzu. Report Abuse

50,000 review gatsby3 , 04/03/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Truck has been a good friend. I have had no problems until 46,000. Timming belt broke due to a problem with the adjuster. Recall was called but after my problem. Isuzu was great they gave me a new engine. Most manufacters would not cover the engine with that many miles. Isuzu states in their powertrain warranty that they do not pay for rentals. They offered I did not even have to ask. Report Abuse

Best Unit beyond a Jeep Philscbx , 07/23/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I plow snow for a living, so I need to be out in the worst of it at any moment. This guy cares less what the weather is, it just plows through deep sloppy snow where others are still at the light wondering what just flew by them. I would not trade for anything less. My soft top never rattles at 90 mph. The V6 5 speed will out run anything on the road with comparable V6 in this class. I also have the GMC Sonoma 4x4, and I get better mileage and pulling power for the snowmobile trailer enclosed with the Amigo. The Amigo can easily out run the 4.3 of the GMC. Report Abuse

The Story of Ryan's Amigo Adventures Ryan Wilson , 12/15/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The interior is layed out very well, as it basic, yet flawless. There is room for 6 soda cans and plenty of storage space. The glove box is generous in size. The seats are very comfortable, the pedals are sufficient in size. The exterior is very nice. The drivetrain is excellent. I purchased this amigo with a 130HP I-4 GM-made 2.2L DOHC engine that is suffuicient in rural Iowa. It is a little slow in large city traffic, such as Dallas or Minneapolis, however, it is a stick and that gives the driver enough control that an I-4 is sufficient in this vehicle. Great off-road with its full underbody skit plates. Great SUV Report Abuse