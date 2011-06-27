  1. Home
2020 INFINITI QX80 Consumer Reviews

4.3
3 reviews
Loving the Infiniti QX80

shannon, 02/25/2020
LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
One month into purchasing the Infiniti I have no problems other than my gas mileage. The tank seems smaller(more frequent fill ups) than my previous MB GL450. The visibility is superior and no complaints for space in the cabin. All of the controls are very user friendly and easy to navigate. I'm definitely looking forward to establishing reliability in the years to come.

Still got it

Said, 06/01/2020
LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I have had the 2011 original model, and recently upgraded to 2020 facelifted model. This is not a high tech car like the audi q7, but it's spacious, comfortable and reliable and that's all I need.

But an Armada instead

Anthon, 06/21/2020
LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
This suv is very luxurious and really nice inside, but it is based on a 10 year old platform. That being said it feels somewhat cheap and not much different from a Nissan. I only had this car for a weekend as a rental, and don’t get me wrong, it’s very comfortable, but in the long run I would not love it. Even though I had the base model Luxe, I was surprised at some features it lacked. Some include air conditioned seats, heated rear seats, an entertainment system, and a pretty standard audio system. I am being a little nit picky, but a $70,000 suv should have more than it does. My 2007 Acura has better sound, and you could get air conditioned seats on a Tahoe ten years ago. Overall, I like the QX80, but there are some areas it could be improved. You may as well save $30k and get an armada instead.

