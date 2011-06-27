2020 INFINITI QX80 Consumer Reviews

One month into purchasing the Infiniti I have no problems other than my gas mileage. The tank seems smaller(more frequent fill ups) than my previous MB GL450. The visibility is superior and no complaints for space in the cabin. All of the controls are very user friendly and easy to navigate. I'm definitely looking forward to establishing reliability in the years to come.

Anthon , 06/21/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This suv is very luxurious and really nice inside, but it is based on a 10 year old platform. That being said it feels somewhat cheap and not much different from a Nissan. I only had this car for a weekend as a rental, and don’t get me wrong, it’s very comfortable, but in the long run I would not love it. Even though I had the base model Luxe, I was surprised at some features it lacked. Some include air conditioned seats, heated rear seats, an entertainment system, and a pretty standard audio system. I am being a little nit picky, but a $70,000 suv should have more than it does. My 2007 Acura has better sound, and you could get air conditioned seats on a Tahoe ten years ago. Overall, I like the QX80, but there are some areas it could be improved. You may as well save $30k and get an armada instead.