Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,690
|$48,399
|$52,622
|Clean
|$41,170
|$45,616
|$49,590
|Average
|$36,129
|$40,049
|$43,527
|Rough
|$31,088
|$34,483
|$37,463
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,374
|$38,726
|$44,398
|Clean
|$30,506
|$36,499
|$41,840
|Average
|$26,771
|$32,045
|$36,724
|Rough
|$23,036
|$27,592
|$31,608