Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,689$44,380$47,679
Clean$41,166$43,815$47,060
Average$40,120$42,686$45,823
Rough$39,074$41,557$44,586
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,385$53,121$55,253
Clean$50,740$52,446$54,536
Average$49,451$51,094$53,103
Rough$48,162$49,742$51,669
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,221$41,939$45,270
Clean$38,729$41,405$44,682
Average$37,745$40,338$43,508
Rough$36,761$39,271$42,334
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,373$50,583$53,296
Clean$47,766$49,940$52,605
Average$46,553$48,653$51,222
Rough$45,339$47,366$49,839
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,184$37,638$40,645
Clean$34,742$37,159$40,118
Average$33,860$36,201$39,064
Rough$32,977$35,244$38,009
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,905$36,415$39,491
Clean$33,480$35,952$38,979
Average$32,629$35,026$37,955
Rough$31,779$34,099$36,930
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,480 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,952 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.