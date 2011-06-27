Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,689
|$44,380
|$47,679
|Clean
|$41,166
|$43,815
|$47,060
|Average
|$40,120
|$42,686
|$45,823
|Rough
|$39,074
|$41,557
|$44,586
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,385
|$53,121
|$55,253
|Clean
|$50,740
|$52,446
|$54,536
|Average
|$49,451
|$51,094
|$53,103
|Rough
|$48,162
|$49,742
|$51,669
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,221
|$41,939
|$45,270
|Clean
|$38,729
|$41,405
|$44,682
|Average
|$37,745
|$40,338
|$43,508
|Rough
|$36,761
|$39,271
|$42,334
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,373
|$50,583
|$53,296
|Clean
|$47,766
|$49,940
|$52,605
|Average
|$46,553
|$48,653
|$51,222
|Rough
|$45,339
|$47,366
|$49,839
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,184
|$37,638
|$40,645
|Clean
|$34,742
|$37,159
|$40,118
|Average
|$33,860
|$36,201
|$39,064
|Rough
|$32,977
|$35,244
|$38,009
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,905
|$36,415
|$39,491
|Clean
|$33,480
|$35,952
|$38,979
|Average
|$32,629
|$35,026
|$37,955
|Rough
|$31,779
|$34,099
|$36,930