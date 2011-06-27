Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,573
|$3,568
|$4,118
|Clean
|$2,292
|$3,184
|$3,673
|Average
|$1,731
|$2,415
|$2,784
|Rough
|$1,169
|$1,646
|$1,895
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,647
|$9,237
|$10,665
|Clean
|$5,922
|$8,242
|$9,513
|Average
|$4,471
|$6,251
|$7,210
|Rough
|$3,021
|$4,261
|$4,907
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,756
|$3,759
|$4,313
|Clean
|$2,456
|$3,354
|$3,848
|Average
|$1,854
|$2,544
|$2,916
|Rough
|$1,253
|$1,734
|$1,985
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,426
|$3,365
|$3,883
|Clean
|$2,161
|$3,002
|$3,463
|Average
|$1,632
|$2,277
|$2,625
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,552
|$1,786
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,832
|$3,944
|$4,558
|Clean
|$2,523
|$3,519
|$4,065
|Average
|$1,905
|$2,669
|$3,081
|Rough
|$1,287
|$1,819
|$2,097
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$1,668
|$1,828
|Clean
|$1,236
|$1,489
|$1,631
|Average
|$933
|$1,129
|$1,236
|Rough
|$630
|$770
|$841
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,957
|$4,001
|$4,579
|Clean
|$2,634
|$3,570
|$4,085
|Average
|$1,989
|$2,708
|$3,096
|Rough
|$1,344
|$1,845
|$2,107
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,556
|$3,830
|$4,530
|Clean
|$2,277
|$3,417
|$4,041
|Average
|$1,719
|$2,592
|$3,062
|Rough
|$1,161
|$1,767
|$2,084