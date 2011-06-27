Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
QX60 SUV
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,454*
Total Cash Price
$32,213
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$66,617*
Total Cash Price
$40,911
Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$66,617*
Total Cash Price
$40,911
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$57,699*
Total Cash Price
$35,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 QX60 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$1,436
|$2,281
|$1,240
|$1,319
|$3,207
|$9,483
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,124
|$577
|$708
|$873
|$3,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,727
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,911
|Financing
|$1,732
|$1,394
|$1,031
|$645
|$234
|$5,036
|Depreciation
|$6,942
|$3,327
|$2,927
|$2,595
|$2,329
|$18,120
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,591
|$11,009
|$8,743
|$8,322
|$9,789
|$52,454
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 QX60 SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,739
|Maintenance
|$1,824
|$2,897
|$1,575
|$1,675
|$4,073
|$12,043
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,427
|$733
|$899
|$1,109
|$4,168
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,193
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,427
|Financing
|$2,200
|$1,770
|$1,309
|$819
|$297
|$6,396
|Depreciation
|$8,816
|$4,225
|$3,717
|$3,296
|$2,958
|$23,012
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,531
|$13,981
|$11,104
|$10,569
|$12,432
|$66,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 QX60 SUV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,739
|Maintenance
|$1,824
|$2,897
|$1,575
|$1,675
|$4,073
|$12,043
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,427
|$733
|$899
|$1,109
|$4,168
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,193
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,427
|Financing
|$2,200
|$1,770
|$1,309
|$819
|$297
|$6,396
|Depreciation
|$8,816
|$4,225
|$3,717
|$3,296
|$2,958
|$23,012
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,531
|$13,981
|$11,104
|$10,569
|$12,432
|$66,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 QX60 SUV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$4,971
|Maintenance
|$1,580
|$2,509
|$1,364
|$1,451
|$3,528
|$10,431
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,236
|$635
|$779
|$960
|$3,610
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,900
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,102
|Financing
|$1,905
|$1,533
|$1,134
|$710
|$257
|$5,540
|Depreciation
|$7,636
|$3,660
|$3,220
|$2,855
|$2,562
|$19,932
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,050
|$12,110
|$9,617
|$9,154
|$10,768
|$57,699
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 INFINITI QX60 in Virginia is:not available
