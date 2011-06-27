Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 SUV Consumer Reviews
Dangerous Vehicle!!!
Purchased my QX 60 in June 2014. By the end of July, with approximately 4,000 miles on the car, I had MAJOR transmission problems. The car would jerk and jut, accelerating and decelerating very hard and on its own without my foot on the gas! From that day on until 3 weeks ago I had my car in and out of service every couple of months because of transmission problems they could not diagnose (it has a horrible shutter that jerks the car around). FINALLY, they put an update on my car 13 months after I purchased it and of course it told them to replace the transmission. This is a known problem that service writers, techs and many customers have experienced. I had my new transmission in 2 weeks and it did the same thing!!!! Three weeks after my transmission was replaced they had to put in another. In addition to a horribly built transmission the adaptive cruise control, which maintains a specific distance from the car in front of it while using cruise control is seriously dangerous and life threatening. When a large vehicle, like a semi-truck, passes on the right the vehicle will brake very hard trying to bring it to a stop. When you are driving 80 MPH on the interstate you put your life in your hands because any vehicles following behind have no idea you will brake that suddenly for no reason. Again, this is a known issue with service writers and techs. It can be terrifying to experience. I am in the process of working with the state to have Infiniti purchase my car back due to the lemon laws. Wish me luck!
Constant creaking and rattling
I bought this car about a year back. It's music system and navigation stopped and had to be replaced twice. It constantly has rattling and creaking noise. I have taken it back to the dealership about 10 times and they have not been able to fix it. I recorded the noise on my phone and sent it to them and they have still not been able to fix it. It is such a pain. I will not recommend anyone buy this vehicle. I have reached out to consumer affairs and hope they will be able to address this issue.
I will NEVER recommend this vehicle to anyone
I previously owned an FX/35 (now the QX70) and absolutely fell in love with that vehicle. It was perfect for me...until I began expanding my family and needed more room. Because I had such a fabulous experience with Infiniti I went back and selected a QX60 because it is a little bigger. The good news - the fit & finish is great and gas mileage is better than expected. I drive 70+ miles daily in rush hour traffic & I still average nearly 22 mpg. The bad news - there is nothing else redeeming about this vehicle or Infiniti Corp. The battery dies every 18 months like clockwork. And, as others have stated, within months of purchasing this vehicle (with all of 12 miles on it), I began having horrible transmission problems. I took it into the service group 7 or 8 times to no avail because it was intermittent and the techs could never duplicate it. I was to the point of hiring an attorney when Infiniti SUDDENLY developed a 'code' that could detect the KNOWN problem I was having. Finally, when I took it in, they read the code and BAM - new transmission. The problem is that I have had bizarre and random hiccups with the transmission since...including a horrible clunking sound when shifting from reverse to drive. Again, only intermittently so it cannot be easily reproduced. I was told that, because I had the "newest version" of the transmission they would not replace it again. Infiniti must have received an incredible number of complaints because 4 weeks after I had tried - yet again - for them to recognize the horrid clunking sound, Infiniti released a bulletin that said hearing a horrible clunking sound when shifting from reverse to drive (especially first thing in the morning) is considered NORMAL for this vehicle and had to do with either the motor or the transmission mounts. That was it for me. I have sworn off Infiniti and I warn everyone I know to not purchase one. Unfortunately, in my state I missed my opportunity to sue under lemon laws, but I know I will never make that mistake again. If I ever encounter similar issues with another vehicle I will immediately hire an attorney and get all of my money back (and my legal fees!). My favorite part was when they told me they were extending the warranty on my transmission for another 30,000 miles...wait - you mean the transmission you swear is perfectly normal and refuse to address in any way? Right....that'll do the trick. Needless to say, I am now in search of a different vehicle and consider the experience a horribly costly life lesson. DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE IF YOU SEE ONE AT A USED CAR LOT....seriously, don't.
Passenger Unsafe At Any Speed
Our passenger airbag remains off frequently when there is a full size adult passenger in the front seat with their seat belt fastened and the seat properly adjusted (warning light on dash indicates airbag is off). We have provided video evidence of the problem, but since the dealer's test equipment finds no fault, they refuse to replace any parts or make further adjustments. The manufacturer sent a technical expert to examine the car, and he agreed with the dealer that without a computer stored fault no action would be taken. After viewing the several videos, their position remains unchanged. We have owned BMW, Porsche, Mercedes, Toyota, Chevrolet and Cadilac cars in the recent past, and in all cases have been pleased with warranty support. This is our first and last Infiniti. Also our last purchase from The Porter Group in Newark, DE.
2014 Infiniti QX 60 Ignition Would Not Shut Off!
I thoroughly researched luxury 3-row SUVs before purchasing a new Infiniti QX 60 vehicle (in the Chicagoland area) in 2014. The negotiated price was competitive based upon the other SUVs I researched. The vehicle is comfortable, the interior is nice, and I love the overall look of the vehicle. But I have had two significant issues with my 2014 QX 60 that would prevent me from purchasing another Infiniti: (1) an issue with a gas gauge being defective, resulting in the electronic and traditional gas gauges being inconsistent and causing uncertainty as to how much gas was in the vehicle (dashboard removed and circuitry replaced within the first 30 days of owning the vehicle) and (2) an issue with the ignition start/stop button not working, preventing me from being able to turn off the ignition and lights and rendering the windows, door locks, shifter, etc. from being functional (one body control module replaced after diagnostic testing showed an error code between two body control modules). The second issue resulted in me being stranded at night in the country on a trip with my 5-year-old son, after stopping for gas in a small town without a hotel, car rental agency, etc. I was unable to leave my vehicle since neither the engine nor the lights would shut off, and a tow truck driver who initially agreed to tow my vehicle later dropped off my son and me in a remote area because he did not deem my vehicle safe to tow. As the Infiniti customer service person remarked after hearing my story, "It sounds like a bad movie." And yet Infiniti was unable to confirm that the same or further electrical issues will not recur/occur, and Infiniti was unwilling to provide an extended warranty for electrical issues with the vehicle. The bottom line for me is that the car has experienced problems that I would not expect for a 2014 "luxury" vehicle, and Infiniti has been unwilling to stand behind its product by offering an extended warranty for the electrical issues experienced with the vehicle.
