Used 2008 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

Alaynna , 08/23/2018 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)

15 of 15 people found this review helpful

UPDATE: 268k miles and still going strong! Our trips from New Orleans to Nashville have been in total comfort. Thanks Ray Brandt Infiniti! I cannot stress enough that MAINTENANCE, MAINTENANCE, MAINTENANCE will keep your vehicle in top running condition. This includes cleaning the interior and exterior at regular intervals, because you know, your car drives and rides better when its clean :). Purchased used in 2010 with 28k miles from Atlanta. We have owned many Porsche's, BMW's, Ford Expedition, etc. This Infiniti ( 2008 QX56) is the best car we have ever owned. We purchased an extended warranty (100K additional miles) at 95k for $2400 from Carchex years ago in fear of a major catastrophe repair required before we were ready to replace " The Box" (one of many pet names). I'm pretty sure we didn't use the value of the warranty before it expired at 200k It slept in the garage all night but lived outside during the day. It rides and drives like a dream and we have taken it across the country. Minimal expected wear on the interior. Other than rock chips, no damage except for a small pea size dot on the back tailgate. My 2 girls grew up in this car. When we travel, we move into the car. Knock on wood, we have never been stranded in this vehicle. It has serious get up and go for a "bread truck" as we sometimes lovingly refer to it. Yes, at a gas expense. We do go through the effort of only having it serviced at the local Ray Brandt Infiniti dealership (40 miles away) where our service advisers have become like family. We have had no catastrophic failures with the engine, transmission, electrical or cooling/heating. Probably the most costly has been the struts. Then the brakes. Both I consider maintenance items. Oil changes are completed locally every 3-4K. Currently, I have 2 TPS sensors that are dead. Other than that everything on the car is operational. I just purchased a used Porsche Panamera and I refuse to get rid of my Infiniti. I LOVE THE BOX.