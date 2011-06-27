  1. Home
2021 INFINITI QX50 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2021 QX50
4.3
3 reviews
Beautiful on the outside

Joe, 05/07/2021
SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I got this QX50 loaner while my 2020 Q50 is in for maintenance. It is a beautiful vehicle and I do not mind the infotainment system, guess I am used to it. Before my 2020 I had a 2014 Q50 3.7. This SUV moves compared to my other car a 2019 VW Tiguan. It accelerates quickly and definitely not a slouch. I drive always in sport mode so gas mileage is not important to me. Not sure which trim I got but it has all the cool safety features included. Now the really bad part and the reason I will never get this car. The CVT is annoying, makes a horrible engine sound. The RPM stays up longer before shifting. This reminded me alot of a previous car a 2007 and then 2009 Altima I had. I mean 14 years ago till now and the CVT is still around and still sucks. Maybe if it was not a 4 banger it might have been better, but I don't know. This had electronic shifter, weird to me and the manual mode is pointless. You need to use the paddle shifters, I cannot drive with both hands on the wheel, it does not feel right to me :). Another thing I noticed is the lines on the hood from the pillar towards the front. It looks like a gap, almost like the front end was hot and created a gap. both sides were like this so the hood looks open. This would have been a great SUV if it was not for the terrible CVT and 4 cylinders. Get it together Infiniti, leave the CVT for the Nissan brand if you cannot make it extinct.

Best SUV

Bags, 06/30/2021
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Quiet, responsive, fantastic tech. I love the pro pilot assist. The car "experts" love to complain about the cvt transmission. Don't listen to that crap. You won't be able to tell. Infiniti has done a great job with it. Drive the car. See for yourself. The mileage is excellent.

Mr

haile kelbiso, 03/31/2021
PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
comfortable and pleasant

