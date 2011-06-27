Used 2018 INFINITI QX30 SUV Consumer Reviews

Wish I Knew Then What I Know Now Svnisus , 08/31/2018 w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 106 of 108 people found this review helpful Please, please, please I BEG you before you purchase an Infiniti QX30 open the rear hatch and look to see if the left wiring harness is crushed. If so, please walk away. My brand new 2018 with only 70 miles was purchased on 6/16/18. Because the start/stop feature battery was dead I didn't actually take possession of the car until 6/26/18. During the first month of ownership I began having problems with the backup camera going black, navigation system flashing weird messages and the lights and radio not turning off after the car was turned off and the driver door was opened. When I took it in for service the dealership said these problems were because software needed to be updated, which they did. There was also a window gasket that needed to be replaced. That part was ordered and an appointment made two weeks out. This car came complete with a rear cargo cover which we didn't disconnect to vacuum the top of until approximately 5 weeks after purchasing it. After dropping it down we saw the left wiring harness was damaged. The next day I drove it to the dealership and was told they would order a new cover and replace it at my next already scheduled appointment. Upon returning for that appointment I was told they couldn't order just the harness cover, all the wires which control the whole car run through the harness and it was one complete part which would have to replaced. They quoted me a price of $11,000 and due to the cost they were going to have get approval from Infiniti beforehand since it would be covered under warranty. The dealership had given me another QX30 loaner to drive. I checked and that harness was completely intact. I then checked several others on the lot and found 4 out of 6 were compromised, one to the point the VIN number tag located above the left harness had been pushed up and out of place. Infiniti refused to replace the wiring harness. I then contacted Infiniti Consumer Affairs, they opened a case and said a regional manager would contact me. After speaking to the regional manager, again my request to have the problem corrected was denied. I was told it was a design defect and yes, the wires were being pinched but there wasn't any sense in replacing it since I hadn't really hadn't had any major problems because the next one installed would just do the same thing. I explained I was concerned about both electrical failure and since I keep cars for a very long time, what would happen if these electrical problems didn't occur until after the warranty expired. I was told there was nothing they could do. I then asked to speak to someone over the regional manager and was told there wasn't anyone else that dealt with the public. I then called Consumer Affairs back, explained I wasn't happy with the situation, asked again to speak to someone else and was again told there wasn't anyone else to talk to. This morning the car was in reverse and once again the backup camera went to black. I emailed the service adviser to schedule yet another appointment to have the car looked at. I firmly believe it is all tied to the design defect causing the wiring inside the harness to be compromised and Infiniti refuses to take responsibility for the problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Infiniti is like family to me Lynn , 01/09/2018 Sport w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This QX30 model has a major design flaw. When driving with A/C on, every couple of minutes it blows hot air then reverts back to cool air. I have noticed this even when driving it with vents only,no A/C. I bought this car cause I liked the look, size and handling and its adequate cargo space. I would have preferred a hybrid but settled for a known commodity. It hasn't gotten more than 25 MPG but it was advertised at 31 on their sales sticker. It didn't come with "heat seats"or lane protection and there is no automatic lift gate opener either in the car or under the back bumper. It has had a rattle since I bought it - interior - its been checked on three occasions at the Infiniti service repair and they cannot find the source of the rattle. Aggravating. The sun room is really a moon roof, it doesn't open to allow fresh air into the car. I am not as enthralled with the car as I was when I bought it in Nov. 2017. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My 2018 QX30 - love the way it handles, feels safe JM , 01/26/2018 Sport w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful I'm starting to get used to driving this crossover, after 30+ years of driving BMW sedans, so I'm not yet totally comfortable. I bought this car because I needed its safety features that few other cars have at this time. I specifically love the blind spot warning and parking sensors, plus the 360 degree live view. The self-parking feature was a requirement for me, and it works great! It takes corners nicely and holds the road. Negatives are: loud engine, poor placement of some of the controls (very hard to see and to reach while driving), not enough USB ports, voice controls don't that respond well enough to my commands, no onboard computer to store my music, and it's disappointingly small. The price is exceptionally high, and the gas mileage is not great. Overall, I'm happy with the vehicle, but wish I would have noticed some of the negatives before purchasing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Loving our QX30 Premium more than our G37x Coupe! TW in Iowa , 08/14/2018 Premium w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Love the unique look and sexy / sporty styling of the QX30 and that in 2 plus months of ownership we haven't seen another one on the road. Having a Full Sized Toyota Sequoia and a Mid sized Nissan Murano as daily drivers, we have driven Infiniti Coupes (G35, G37x, Q60x) as our weekend fun car the past 10 plus years. After a considerable search for our 3rd stall garage fun car, we pulled the trigger on a new 2018 QX30 Premium Crossover loaded with every option. We LOVE it and my wife is now driving it daily and her Murano sits in the garage. :-) She's averaging 25 mpg on her daily commute of 50-50 freeway / town. We've seen 30 mpg on two 300 mile weekend road trips. We embrace the size / dimensions as it offers so much more than our Coupes. Getting in / out is much easier and our dog can hop in the back as well. If your expecting to tote the family around or take several co workers to lunch... you'd better buy a larger SUV. Hands down the ride quality and the AMAZING 2.0 motor / 7 speed dual clutch trans, impressed us enough to buy it. Super strong 258 ft lbs of torque at just 1250 RPM, and you'll enjoy zippy guilt free starts as just 1/3 throttle puts you a block down the road while other cars are just crossing the intersection. Near triple digit speeds on entrance ramps are possible. Ride quality was better than Lexus nx200t, nissan Rogue SL, Toyota Rav4 Limited, Honda CRV Touring we also test drove. Assisted Parking is amazing and not only parallel parks but also backs into tight parking spots as well. All you do is monitor the brake and the car steers itself! Sound system is superb, memory seats for both driver and passenger etc. are all top notch. As for handling, it delivers sports car like cornering and a much smoother overall ride. We thought we might miss our 330 hp Infiniti coupes but the QX30 is like a sports sedan on steroids with higher seating, 4 doors, lift gate cargo area, and overall unique and sporty appearance. The adaptive LED headlights are awesome in that they turn with the steering wheel, and auto high beam took all of about 1 minute to appreciate. As with any new car, there is a learning curve with controls and buttons, and even being the Mercedes influence such as seat position knobs on the door panel, the QX30 has been very easy to learn to navigate all the functions / screens. A few small complaints like having to hold the memory seat button instead of just touch it and placing the steering wheel volume on the right side wouldn't stop us from buying it again. We got an amazing low price and scored the 7 yr 100K wrap warranty for about 1/2 the asking price from a Chicago Infiniti dealer. There are 3 dealers in Chicago, so the competition is a good thing for the consumer! Just 1500 miles on the odometer and we are loving our QX30! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value