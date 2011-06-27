Used 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

K.San , 07/22/2019 L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I did lots of shopping before decide to go with Infiniti Q70L. I like the styling of Q70L and mine came with all packages possible including driver assist, the car looks amazing in black on black combination and it is perfect for road trips, the extra 6" leg room is unmatchable in the class and puts this car almost in S class category. the interior quality and comfort is exceptional and everywhere you touch is real trim and soft to the touch, the only hard touch spot I found is the bottom of B pillar cover. The interior is isolated from outside with all noise insulations in doors and double pane glasses and active noise cancellation system. All the advanced safety functions that come in the driver assist package are icing on the cake and they all work pretty well and few times so far have saved us from sticky situations. The 3.7 V6 330hp engine has plenty of power and is very responsive, however I found the transmission in standard mode to be slightly slow in downshifts which can be fixed if you put it in sports mode. The kids love the soft closing feature on rear doors and trunk and I wished INFINITI would have added that to front doors as well, just don't understand why is not included. The infotainment system is the only area that I can say this car lacks and the interface is very dated with no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (Come on Infiniti! Really?! It's 2020 already), however the 16 speaker Bose system produces very great sound. With the incentives that Infiniti and dealers offer on these sedans there is no room for thinking on purchasing any other luxury brand vehicle unless you are brand oriented person.