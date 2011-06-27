  1. Home
Used 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8 out of 5 stars
4 reviews
List Price Range
$33,117 - $42,895
Used Q70 for Sale
5 out of 5 stars

Under appreciated Great Luxury Car!

K.San, 07/22/2019
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I did lots of shopping before decide to go with Infiniti Q70L. I like the styling of Q70L and mine came with all packages possible including driver assist, the car looks amazing in black on black combination and it is perfect for road trips, the extra 6" leg room is unmatchable in the class and puts this car almost in S class category. the interior quality and comfort is exceptional and everywhere you touch is real trim and soft to the touch, the only hard touch spot I found is the bottom of B pillar cover. The interior is isolated from outside with all noise insulations in doors and double pane glasses and active noise cancellation system. All the advanced safety functions that come in the driver assist package are icing on the cake and they all work pretty well and few times so far have saved us from sticky situations. The 3.7 V6 330hp engine has plenty of power and is very responsive, however I found the transmission in standard mode to be slightly slow in downshifts which can be fixed if you put it in sports mode. The kids love the soft closing feature on rear doors and trunk and I wished INFINITI would have added that to front doors as well, just don't understand why is not included. The infotainment system is the only area that I can say this car lacks and the interface is very dated with no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (Come on Infiniti! Really?! It's 2020 already), however the 16 speaker Bose system produces very great sound. With the incentives that Infiniti and dealers offer on these sedans there is no room for thinking on purchasing any other luxury brand vehicle unless you are brand oriented person.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
3 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

Q70s 5 Series Slayer!

RD, 07/03/2019
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Looked at the Audi A6, BMW 5 series. Infiniti Q70s, 6 cylinder with plenty of horse power. The sport model has great handling and sporty ride. Comfortable on longer highway trips and lively enough on the back roads. Great seat support and has all the electronics including the Bose noise reduction cabin. Cons : Dated radio interface...no Apple CarPlay/ Android App.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

Q70L RWD

Gary C, 12/01/2019
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Wonderful car with all the features and accessories. This is my 4th Infiniti including this Q70L and an M37X. All four cars have outstanding features and are very reliable. Too bad it is being discontinued. The “L” rides like a limo. At the one year anniversary of the car purchase, all is good. No repair issues to report. Car runs and looks great.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars

Car nut

Tom F, 03/26/2021
5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Noise Road noise very notable

