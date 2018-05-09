2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan
Which Q70 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Athletic, with strong acceleration in V8 versions
- Large cabin with comfortable seats
- Infotainment interface is dated and clunky to use
- Many driver assistance features are optional
- Ride comfort suffers with the 20-inch wheels
- Limited small-item storage in cabin
- The Infiniti Q70 carries over with no major changes
- Part of the first-generation Q70 introduced for the 2014 model year
Overall rating6.6 / 10
We love a big Japanese sedan with a V8 as much as anyone, and the 2019 Infiniti Q70 offers one of the biggest. But stacked up against the competition, the Q70 falls flat regardless of how it's equipped. The current Q70 originally hit the market way back in 2011 under the M56 moniker, and though it's received some updates over the years, it simply hasn't kept pace with competitors.
While it's roomy and comfortable, the interior design is undeniably dated, and the technology on offer feels positively Precambrian when compared to what you'll find in the latest Mercedes-Benz or BMW. The Q70's ride also isn't very refined, especially if you opt for the larger wheels and sportier suspension, which make it downright choppy. Unfortunately, passing on these upgrades has a noticeable impact on the car's handling capability.
There's a lot of strong competition in the midsize luxury sedan market, from newcomers such as Genesis to old hands such as Mercedes-Benz, and most of the alternatives have more to recommend them than the Q70.
INFINITI Q70 models
The 2019 Infiniti Q70 is available in two main trim levels: 3.7 Luxe and 5.6 Luxe. The numbers indicate what type of engine is under the hood. A long-wheelbase Q70L is available with either engine and similar equipment. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. A seven-speed automatic is the sole transmission available, while a variety of optional packages provide for a degree of customization.
The base Q70 3.7 Luxe receives motivation from a 3.7-liter V6 (330 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque). Standard features include a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and power-adjustable and heated front seats. A no-cost Essential package (which you can expect to be equipped) further adds a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, a heated steering wheel, a top-down parking camera system, leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system.
The optional Premium Select Edition package for the 3.7 Luxe adds dark exterior trim, a rear spoiler, 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, a suedelike headliner and premium leather upholstery.
Q70s bearing the 5.6 Luxe badge pack a 5.6-liter V8 (420 hp, 417 lb-ft of torque). These models include all the items of the 3.7 Luxe.
Long-wheelbase variants are differentiated by the Q70L name. These longer models offer an extra 5.5 inches of rear legroom, a rear 12-volt outlet, power soft-close rear doors and heated rear seats.
For both Q70 trims, the ProActive package adds advanced safety features including forward collision warning, front and rear collision mitigation with automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring and intervention, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control. For Q70L trims, the Sensory package adds a 16-speaker Bose stereo, a power rear sunshade, and unique interior trim including upgraded rear-seat upholstery.
The Sport package is available on both standard-wheelbase Q70 trims. It adds 20-inch wheels, a different fascia, upgraded brakes, a firmer suspension, a 16-speaker Bose stereo, a power rear sunshade and magnesium paddle shifters. Long-wheelbase variants can opt for the Performance Tire and Wheel package, which includes 20-inch wheels and larger, more capable brakes.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|4.5
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.0
Technology4.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI Q70.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
I did lots of shopping before decide to go with Infiniti Q70L. I like the styling of Q70L and mine came with all packages possible including driver assist, the car looks amazing in black on black combination and it is perfect for road trips, the extra 6" leg room is unmatchable in the class and puts this car almost in S class category. the interior quality and comfort is exceptional and everywhere you touch is real trim and soft to the touch, the only hard touch spot I found is the bottom of B pillar cover. The interior is isolated from outside with all noise insulations in doors and double pane glasses and active noise cancellation system. All the advanced safety functions that come in the driver assist package are icing on the cake and they all work pretty well and few times so far have saved us from sticky situations. The 3.7 V6 330hp engine has plenty of power and is very responsive, however I found the transmission in standard mode to be slightly slow in downshifts which can be fixed if you put it in sports mode. The kids love the soft closing feature on rear doors and trunk and I wished INFINITI would have added that to front doors as well, just don't understand why is not included. The infotainment system is the only area that I can say this car lacks and the interface is very dated with no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (Come on Infiniti! Really?! It's 2020 already), however the 16 speaker Bose system produces very great sound. With the incentives that Infiniti and dealers offer on these sedans there is no room for thinking on purchasing any other luxury brand vehicle unless you are brand oriented person.
Looked at the Audi A6, BMW 5 series. Infiniti Q70s, 6 cylinder with plenty of horse power. The sport model has great handling and sporty ride. Comfortable on longer highway trips and lively enough on the back roads. Great seat support and has all the electronics including the Bose noise reduction cabin. Cons : Dated radio interface...no Apple CarPlay/ Android App.
Wonderful car with all the features and accessories. This is my 4th Infiniti including this Q70L and an M37X. All four cars have outstanding features and are very reliable. Too bad it is being discontinued. The “L” rides like a limo.
Features & Specs
|3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$50,400
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$51,900
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$63,450
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$52,550
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q70 safety features:
- Blind-Spot Intervention
- Warns you of a vehicle in your blind spot and steers you away if you attempt a lane change.
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Watches ahead and flashes an alert if it senses an impending collision.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Detects and emits an alert if it catches you leaving your lane unintentionally.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Infiniti Q70 vs. the competition
Infiniti Q70 vs. Infiniti Q50
The Q50 is the Q70's little brother, in every sense: It's smaller, nimbler and newer. The technology on hand in the Q50 is a generational leap from the Q70. The Q50 lacks the Q70's plush seats and grunty V8, but it's still a comfortable and quick car in its own right. It's also less expensive. Overall, we like the Q50 more.
Infiniti Q70 vs. Lexus GS 350
The GS 350 is a sporty midsize sedan with a strong V6 engine on offer and a more modern cabin than the Q70. Of course, it comes with its own tech frustrations because of Lexus' woeful infotainment controller. Still, the Lexus wins out because of its more refined ride and handling characteristics. The GS range also offers several powertrain options beyond the V6, including a hybrid and an excellent V8 in the GS F.
Infiniti Q70 vs. Lexus LS 500
The LS 500 is the flagship of the Lexus lineup, an opulent full-size luxury sedan powered by a strong turbocharged V6 engine or a more efficient hybrid powertrain. Its interior design is on the cutting edge, although its infotainment interface can be frustrating to use. The experience the LS 500 offers is simply on another level from the dated Q70, but you'll pay handsomely for the upgrade.
FAQ
What's new in the 2019 INFINITI Q70?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 INFINITI Q70:
- The Infiniti Q70 carries over with no major changes
- Part of the first-generation Q70 introduced for the 2014 model year
How much should I pay for a 2019 INFINITI Q70?
The least-expensive 2019 INFINITI Q70 is the 2019 INFINITI Q70 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,400.
Other versions include:
- 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $50,400
- L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $51,900
- 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $63,450
- 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $52,550
- L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $65,150
- 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $66,000
- L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $54,050
- L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $67,700
What are the different models of INFINITI Q70?
More about the 2019 INFINITI Q70
The 2019 Infiniti Q70 is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan with an excellent available V8 that's otherwise showing its age, and it's outshined by more recent competitors.
As with other Infinitis, the Q70's features are mostly grouped into packages, with few available stand-alone options. Several variants have been added over its life cycle, though it's pretty straightforward to find the one that's best for you.
The Q70 is offered as a base model or in long-wheelbase Q70L guise, and the two engines available also denote the trim level. The entry-level 3.7 Luxe offers loads of value since the Essential package is offered at zero cost on this trim level. This package includes a heap of features such as leather, navigation, heated and ventilated seats, parking alerts, voice controls, a heated steering wheel and Bose premium audio. Additional features are available in a variety of packages. If features are more important than acceleration, the 3.7 Luxe is a no-brainer among Q70s.
The price premium for the Q70 5.6 Luxe trim level is hefty considering it grants you the 5.6-liter V8 and little more. No features are exclusive to the 5.6 Luxe compared with the 3.7 Luxe. In light of that, the V8 is a pricey engine. The Premium Select package is unavailable on this trim level. Aside from that, long-wheelbase Q70L models are largely carbon copies of their base-model analogs when it comes to features.
Perhaps the biggest decision to make among 2019 Infiniti Q70 trims comes down to how much you value passing power. The V8 engine adds just about all the character you'll get out of the Q70, but you'll pay handsomely if you heed the siren song of V8 thrust. If you think this is the luxury sedan for you, let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Infiniti Q70 for your needs.
2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan Overview
The 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan is offered in the following styles: 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Q70 Sedan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Q70 Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Q70 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including 3.7 LUXE, L 3.7 LUXE, 5.6 LUXE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedans are available in my area?
2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Q70 Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan Q70 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI Q70 for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,891.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,170.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan and all available trim types: 3.7 LUXE, L 3.7 LUXE, 5.6 LUXE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 INFINITI Q70 Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
