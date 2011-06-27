Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

ACW3426 , 12/06/2019 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Infiniti Q70H is a car overlooked by a lot of people, it is a very practical and reliable car in my opinion. I owned 4 Infiniti cars before, one thing I can vouture for the Infiniti brand is their reliability, I have never been stranded before , their strength is on their engine and transmission, accessories including air conditioning can go way over 100k miles without major issues. Their structure integrity is also good, I walked away from a serious highway accident,the car is totaled although still drivable. As for the hybrid , it is smoother than the Lexus es300h, my wife owned the Lexus hybrid, and I have the opportunity to compare both, the performance is good, the mileage figure is on the ballpark of EPA rating, I got consistent 28 mpg. The most impressive feature in my opinion is their technology package, Infiniti semi-autonomous driving technology is way ahead of a lot of other car companies, I feel safe driving with it in my long commute every day. All in all a great car.