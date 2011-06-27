  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q70
  4. Used 2017 INFINITI Q70
  5. Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Q70
More about the 2017 Q70
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0 out of 5 stars
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Q70s for sale
List Price Estimate
$27,200 - $34,396
Used Q70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
5 out of 5 stars

Infiniti Q70H hybrid

ACW3426, 12/06/2019
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Infiniti Q70H is a car overlooked by a lot of people, it is a very practical and reliable car in my opinion. I owned 4 Infiniti cars before, one thing I can vouture for the Infiniti brand is their reliability, I have never been stranded before , their strength is on their engine and transmission, accessories including air conditioning can go way over 100k miles without major issues. Their structure integrity is also good, I walked away from a serious highway accident,the car is totaled although still drivable. As for the hybrid , it is smoother than the Lexus es300h, my wife owned the Lexus hybrid, and I have the opportunity to compare both, the performance is good, the mileage figure is on the ballpark of EPA rating, I got consistent 28 mpg. The most impressive feature in my opinion is their technology package, Infiniti semi-autonomous driving technology is way ahead of a lot of other car companies, I feel safe driving with it in my long commute every day. All in all a great car.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Q70s for sale

Related Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Recommended

Other models