2019 INFINITI Q60 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Q60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg19/27 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/560.0 mi.380.0/540.0 mi.400.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm350 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm300 hp @ 6400 rpm400 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.38.1 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
ProASSIST Packageyesyesyes
Essential Packageyesyesno
Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Packageyesyesno
Silver Optic Fiber Interior Trimnonoyes
ProACTIVE Packagenonoyes
Carbon Fiber Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
13 total speakersyesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
INFINITI Radiant Interior Ambient Lightingyesyesyes
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesyesno
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
sport front seatsnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
Rear head room34.5 in.34.5 in.34.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.47.9 in.47.9 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.32.4 in.32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
Carbon Fiber Rear Decklid Spoileryesyesyes
INFINITI Radiant Welcome Lightingyesyesyes
Premium Paintyesyesyes
19" 10-Spoke Dual-Finish Wheelsyesyesno
Exclusive Paintnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
Maximum cargo capacity8.7 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.
Length184.4 in.184.4 in.184.4 in.
Curb weight3785 lbs.3950 lbs.3882 lbs.
Gross weight4905 lbs.5082 lbs.4905 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.54.9 in.54.5 in.
EPA interior volume93.3 cu.ft.93.3 cu.ft.93.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1120 lbs.1132 lbs.1023 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Iridium Blue
  • Black Obsidian
  • Majestic White
  • Midnight Black
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Solar Mica
  • Pure White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Iridium Blue
  • Black Obsidian
  • Majestic White
  • Midnight Black
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Solar Mica
  • Pure White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Iridium Blue
  • Black Obsidian
  • Majestic White
  • Midnight Black
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Dynamic Sunstone Red
  • Solar Mica
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Stone, leatherette
  • Gallery White, leather
  • Monaco Red, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Stone, leatherette
  • Gallery White, leather
  • Monaco Red, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Gallery White, leather
  • Monaco Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
255/40R19 tiresyesyesno
Run flat tiresyesyesno
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesno
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
275/30R20 tiresnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,000
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Starting MSRP
$55,000
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.

