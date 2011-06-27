Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Q60 Owner F. Peloso , 10/05/2018 3.0t SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Great looking and performing automobile. Got the AWD 3.0 Coupe model. Very quick and responsive. Quality construction, handles very nicely and is a real pleasure to drive. Gas mileage is OK around town and good on trips. Very satisfied customer. Also, must give credit to the dealership. Faulkner Infiniti of Willow Grove, PA. Great team of folks who handled the sale and delivery. A team that is both professional and classy. So far, I am a satisfied customer. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Love the new body style C MC , 01/08/2019 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I had the first generation G37 Journey Coupe and kept it until trading it for this 2018 Q60. I absolutely love this car and love the AWD. It hugs the road much tighter than the RWD. Braking power is exceptional. There was literally a car that dead stopped in road today while everyone was going 50mph. The car in front of me hit the car that stopped, my car actually stopped right before I thought I was going to rear end the guy. The back end of this AWD never swung around on me. A RWD would have. But, this Q60 will get up and go. Gas mileage is the same as my G37. There’s more trunk room in this car when comparing to the older 2 door coupes. This car hugs the road though like my touring 350z roadster did and this is not the red sport. I love the AWD. This car is fun to drive and is sharp. It’s wicked looking with the running lights and at night, it’s even more wicked looking. The only thing I don’t like about it having some controls on the console. My dog gets into those and there’s been blank screens pop up as we’ve been going down the road! So, I have to guard the buttons when the dog is in the car. She was used to laying and propping her head on the console due to her size. She’s adamant that she sits in the front seat! That’s the only negative with this vehicle are the placement of the controls on the console. Another drawback are the tires, they are run flat tires and substantially higher than normal tires. However, the original tires lasted about 30,000 miles. They can be rotated, so that is a plus. But there is no jack or spare tire in the trunk. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Very happy Steph T , 03/30/2019 3.0t SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I went in to test drive the 2.0, but after driving the 3.0, I was hooked. The Bose sound system is remarkably well rounded, a pleasure for music enthusiasts. The body style is attractive. I’m often told nice car. The blue is gorgeous with white leather seats. Happy customer. Safety 4 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars 2018 Q60S AWD is definitely the sweet spot! Rick M. , 04/06/2019 3.0t SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful First and foremost, this “S” model is a SPORT coupe, not a sport sedan compromise nor a family hauler. If you really need more trunk space, just fold down the rear seatback... you’ll have room to spare. In “silver” Sport trim (discontinued for 2019), you’ll get everything important in the Red Sport... adaptive suspension, 14” brakes, paddle shifters, etc... except with “only” 300hp. The 400hp version VR30 DDTT engine is structurally identical, with the exception of an extra intercooler water pump and turbo speed monitor... those additional 100hp come from upping turbo boost from 9.7 lbs to nearly 15 lbs.! When equipped with the electrical assist mechanical rack steering with standard and sport settings, maneuverability and handling are flawless. This car has been a joy to drive, as my daily driver as well as weekend getaways. No regets! Update: After only about 12,000 miles, the one Dunlop run-flat tire developed a huge bubble on the sidewall. No road hazard… just spontaneous sidewall failure. These tires are ridiculously overpriced and ride rough. I took the opportunity to replace all four with 20” Michelin Sport Pilot 3+… much better ride and handling at half the price. Avoid the run-flats! Otherwise, after over 2-1/2 years, this car is still phenomenal. Still turns heads and is a joy to drive. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars Report Abuse