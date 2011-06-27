Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,573
|$27,303
|$30,302
|Clean
|$22,478
|$26,009
|$28,797
|Average
|$20,287
|$23,422
|$25,787
|Rough
|$18,097
|$20,834
|$22,778
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,872
|$14,215
|$16,081
|Clean
|$11,321
|$13,541
|$15,282
|Average
|$10,218
|$12,194
|$13,685
|Rough
|$9,115
|$10,847
|$12,088
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,432
|$15,884
|$17,844
|Clean
|$12,808
|$15,131
|$16,957
|Average
|$11,560
|$13,626
|$15,185
|Rough
|$10,312
|$12,120
|$13,413
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,744
|$13,995
|$15,791
|Clean
|$11,198
|$13,332
|$15,007
|Average
|$10,107
|$12,006
|$13,438
|Rough
|$9,016
|$10,679
|$11,870