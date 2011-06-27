Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R500 4dr Wagon AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,997
|$5,245
|$5,933
|Clean
|$3,714
|$4,870
|$5,503
|Average
|$3,150
|$4,120
|$4,643
|Rough
|$2,586
|$3,370
|$3,784
2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$2,620
|$3,897
|$4,598
|Clean
|$2,435
|$3,619
|$4,265
|Average
|$2,065
|$3,062
|$3,599
|Rough
|$1,695
|$2,505
|$2,933