Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,280
|$45,449
|$50,795
|Clean
|$36,361
|$43,122
|$48,063
|Average
|$32,524
|$38,468
|$42,599
|Rough
|$28,686
|$33,814
|$37,134
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,430
|$39,417
|$43,892
|Clean
|$31,754
|$37,399
|$41,531
|Average
|$28,403
|$33,362
|$36,810
|Rough
|$25,052
|$29,326
|$32,088