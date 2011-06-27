Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,372
|$23,418
|$25,975
|Clean
|$21,017
|$23,031
|$25,530
|Average
|$20,306
|$22,255
|$24,639
|Rough
|$19,595
|$21,479
|$23,748
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,342
|$23,384
|$25,938
|Clean
|$20,987
|$22,997
|$25,493
|Average
|$20,277
|$22,223
|$24,603
|Rough
|$19,567
|$21,448
|$23,714
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,628
|$25,890
|$28,717
|Clean
|$23,235
|$25,461
|$28,225
|Average
|$22,449
|$24,604
|$27,240
|Rough
|$21,663
|$23,747
|$26,255
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,685
|$23,761
|$26,355
|Clean
|$21,324
|$23,368
|$25,903
|Average
|$20,602
|$22,581
|$24,999
|Rough
|$19,881
|$21,794
|$24,095
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,212
|$21,052
|$23,350
|Clean
|$18,892
|$20,703
|$22,949
|Average
|$18,253
|$20,006
|$22,148
|Rough
|$17,614
|$19,309
|$21,348