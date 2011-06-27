  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q60 Convertible
  4. Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible
  5. Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible IPL
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible IPL Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Q60 Convertible
More about the 2015 Q60 Convertible
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Q60 Convertibles for sale
List Price Estimate
$22,227 - $30,257
Used Q60 Convertible for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Super car!

To Infiniti and beyond, 04/03/2019
IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Stealthy!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Poor Engineering and design. Costly mistake.

Doug Ahlberg, 06/15/2017
IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
6 of 17 people found this review helpful

Don't buy this convertible unless you are ready to replace the battery every 10 to 12 months. After purchasing in February 2015, the car failed to start in December 2015, stranding us at the local shopping mall. When we took it in to have it looked at, we were told that we weren't driving it enough to keep the battery charged. (It was our intention to drive it sparingly to help maintain its value). By October 2016 the new battery had died, stranding us again, even though we had driven it at least 30 minutes every 3 days as instructed. This time we were told that the car was engineered to only charge periodically while running so as to increase gas mileage. If we wanted to keep the battery from dying, we had to drive it even more, or put it on a trickle charger when we weren't driving it. When we bought the car, we weren't told any of this. Didn't know we were buying an electric car that had to be plugged in every night!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Q60 Convertibles for sale

Related Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible IPL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Other models