Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible IPL Consumer Reviews
Super car!
To Infiniti and beyond, 04/03/2019
IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Stealthy!
Poor Engineering and design. Costly mistake.
Doug Ahlberg, 06/15/2017
IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Don't buy this convertible unless you are ready to replace the battery every 10 to 12 months. After purchasing in February 2015, the car failed to start in December 2015, stranding us at the local shopping mall. When we took it in to have it looked at, we were told that we weren't driving it enough to keep the battery charged. (It was our intention to drive it sparingly to help maintain its value). By October 2016 the new battery had died, stranding us again, even though we had driven it at least 30 minutes every 3 days as instructed. This time we were told that the car was engineered to only charge periodically while running so as to increase gas mileage. If we wanted to keep the battery from dying, we had to drive it even more, or put it on a trickle charger when we weren't driving it. When we bought the car, we weren't told any of this. Didn't know we were buying an electric car that had to be plugged in every night!
