Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q50 Red Sport 400
Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$68,902*
Total Cash Price
$38,192
Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$67,027*
Total Cash Price
$37,153
Q50 Sedan
2.0t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,527*
Total Cash Price
$32,996
2.0t Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,527*
Total Cash Price
$32,996
2.0t Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$51,559*
Total Cash Price
$28,579
2.0t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$48,747*
Total Cash Price
$27,020
Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$66,090*
Total Cash Price
$36,633
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$51,559*
Total Cash Price
$28,579
2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$62,808*
Total Cash Price
$34,815
3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$46,872*
Total Cash Price
$25,981
3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,497*
Total Cash Price
$29,099
2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,184*
Total Cash Price
$31,697
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,590*
Total Cash Price
$32,476
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,246*
Total Cash Price
$31,177
3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$49,216*
Total Cash Price
$27,280
3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,152*
Total Cash Price
$36,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Red Sport 400 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,404
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,535
|$1,580
|$7,454
|Maintenance
|$560
|$4,113
|$1,946
|$1,839
|$4,913
|$13,371
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,735
|$889
|$1,094
|$1,345
|$5,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,055
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,296
|Financing
|$2,054
|$1,652
|$1,223
|$764
|$276
|$5,970
|Depreciation
|$8,294
|$3,647
|$3,210
|$2,846
|$2,553
|$20,551
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,040
|$15,409
|$11,656
|$11,060
|$13,737
|$68,902
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Red Sport 400 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,493
|$1,537
|$7,252
|Maintenance
|$545
|$4,001
|$1,893
|$1,789
|$4,779
|$13,007
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,687
|$865
|$1,064
|$1,308
|$4,925
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,999
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,234
|Financing
|$1,998
|$1,607
|$1,190
|$744
|$269
|$5,807
|Depreciation
|$8,068
|$3,548
|$3,123
|$2,768
|$2,484
|$19,991
|Fuel
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$2,927
|$13,811
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,577
|$14,989
|$11,338
|$10,759
|$13,363
|$67,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan 2.0t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$6,440
|Maintenance
|$484
|$3,553
|$1,681
|$1,589
|$4,244
|$11,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,499
|$768
|$945
|$1,162
|$4,374
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,775
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,984
|Financing
|$1,774
|$1,427
|$1,057
|$660
|$239
|$5,157
|Depreciation
|$7,165
|$3,151
|$2,774
|$2,459
|$2,206
|$17,755
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,722
|$13,312
|$10,070
|$9,555
|$11,868
|$59,527
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan 2.0t Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$6,440
|Maintenance
|$484
|$3,553
|$1,681
|$1,589
|$4,244
|$11,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,499
|$768
|$945
|$1,162
|$4,374
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,775
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,984
|Financing
|$1,774
|$1,427
|$1,057
|$660
|$239
|$5,157
|Depreciation
|$7,165
|$3,151
|$2,774
|$2,459
|$2,206
|$17,755
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,722
|$13,312
|$10,070
|$9,555
|$11,868
|$59,527
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan 2.0t Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,578
|Maintenance
|$419
|$3,078
|$1,456
|$1,376
|$3,676
|$10,006
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,298
|$666
|$818
|$1,007
|$3,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,538
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,718
|Financing
|$1,537
|$1,236
|$915
|$572
|$207
|$4,467
|Depreciation
|$6,206
|$2,729
|$2,402
|$2,130
|$1,911
|$15,378
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,751
|$11,530
|$8,722
|$8,276
|$10,280
|$51,559
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan 2.0t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,274
|Maintenance
|$396
|$2,910
|$1,377
|$1,301
|$3,476
|$9,460
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,227
|$629
|$774
|$952
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,454
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,624
|Financing
|$1,453
|$1,169
|$865
|$541
|$196
|$4,223
|Depreciation
|$5,868
|$2,580
|$2,271
|$2,013
|$1,806
|$14,539
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,056
|$10,901
|$8,246
|$7,825
|$9,719
|$48,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,428
|$1,472
|$1,516
|$7,150
|Maintenance
|$537
|$3,945
|$1,867
|$1,764
|$4,712
|$12,825
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,664
|$853
|$1,049
|$1,290
|$4,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,971
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,202
|Financing
|$1,970
|$1,585
|$1,173
|$733
|$265
|$5,726
|Depreciation
|$7,955
|$3,498
|$3,079
|$2,730
|$2,449
|$19,712
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,345
|$14,780
|$11,180
|$10,609
|$13,176
|$66,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,578
|Maintenance
|$419
|$3,078
|$1,456
|$1,376
|$3,676
|$10,006
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,298
|$666
|$818
|$1,007
|$3,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,538
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,718
|Financing
|$1,537
|$1,236
|$915
|$572
|$207
|$4,467
|Depreciation
|$6,206
|$2,729
|$2,402
|$2,130
|$1,911
|$15,378
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,751
|$11,530
|$8,722
|$8,276
|$10,280
|$51,559
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,280
|$1,319
|$1,357
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$6,795
|Maintenance
|$511
|$3,749
|$1,774
|$1,676
|$4,478
|$12,189
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,581
|$811
|$997
|$1,226
|$4,615
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,873
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,093
|Financing
|$1,872
|$1,506
|$1,115
|$697
|$252
|$5,442
|Depreciation
|$7,560
|$3,325
|$2,927
|$2,594
|$2,328
|$18,733
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$2,743
|$12,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,533
|$14,046
|$10,625
|$10,082
|$12,522
|$62,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$5,071
|Maintenance
|$381
|$2,798
|$1,324
|$1,251
|$3,342
|$9,096
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,180
|$605
|$744
|$915
|$3,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,398
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,562
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,124
|$832
|$520
|$188
|$4,061
|Depreciation
|$5,642
|$2,481
|$2,184
|$1,936
|$1,737
|$13,980
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,592
|$10,482
|$7,929
|$7,524
|$9,345
|$46,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,680
|Maintenance
|$427
|$3,134
|$1,483
|$1,401
|$3,743
|$10,188
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,322
|$678
|$833
|$1,025
|$3,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,566
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,749
|Financing
|$1,565
|$1,259
|$932
|$582
|$211
|$4,548
|Depreciation
|$6,319
|$2,779
|$2,446
|$2,168
|$1,945
|$15,658
|Fuel
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$10,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,983
|$11,740
|$8,880
|$8,427
|$10,466
|$52,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,187
|Maintenance
|$465
|$3,414
|$1,615
|$1,526
|$4,077
|$11,097
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,440
|$738
|$908
|$1,116
|$4,202
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,706
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,906
|Financing
|$1,704
|$1,371
|$1,015
|$634
|$229
|$4,954
|Depreciation
|$6,883
|$3,027
|$2,664
|$2,362
|$2,119
|$17,056
|Fuel
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,355
|$2,425
|$2,497
|$11,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,142
|$12,788
|$9,673
|$9,179
|$11,401
|$57,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$6,339
|Maintenance
|$476
|$3,498
|$1,655
|$1,564
|$4,178
|$11,370
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,475
|$756
|$930
|$1,144
|$4,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,748
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,953
|Financing
|$1,746
|$1,405
|$1,040
|$650
|$235
|$5,076
|Depreciation
|$7,053
|$3,101
|$2,730
|$2,420
|$2,171
|$17,475
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,343
|$2,413
|$2,485
|$2,559
|$12,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,490
|$13,103
|$9,911
|$9,405
|$11,681
|$58,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$6,085
|Maintenance
|$457
|$3,358
|$1,589
|$1,501
|$4,010
|$10,915
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,416
|$726
|$893
|$1,098
|$4,133
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,874
|Financing
|$1,676
|$1,349
|$998
|$624
|$226
|$4,873
|Depreciation
|$6,770
|$2,977
|$2,621
|$2,323
|$2,084
|$16,776
|Fuel
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,456
|$11,590
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,910
|$12,578
|$9,515
|$9,029
|$11,214
|$56,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,325
|Maintenance
|$400
|$2,938
|$1,390
|$1,314
|$3,509
|$9,551
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,239
|$635
|$781
|$961
|$3,616
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,468
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,640
|Financing
|$1,467
|$1,180
|$874
|$546
|$197
|$4,264
|Depreciation
|$5,924
|$2,605
|$2,293
|$2,033
|$1,824
|$14,679
|Fuel
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$10,141
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,172
|$11,006
|$8,325
|$7,900
|$9,812
|$49,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Q50 Sedan 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,368
|$1,408
|$1,451
|$1,494
|$7,049
|Maintenance
|$530
|$3,889
|$1,840
|$1,739
|$4,645
|$12,643
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,640
|$841
|$1,034
|$1,272
|$4,787
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,943
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,171
|Financing
|$1,942
|$1,562
|$1,156
|$723
|$261
|$5,645
|Depreciation
|$7,842
|$3,449
|$3,036
|$2,691
|$2,414
|$19,432
|Fuel
|$2,528
|$2,605
|$2,683
|$2,763
|$2,845
|$13,425
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,113
|$14,570
|$11,021
|$10,458
|$12,990
|$65,152
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 INFINITI Q50 in Virginia is:not available
