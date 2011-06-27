Used 2008 INFINITI M45 Consumer Reviews

Good solid vehicle MTCS , 02/06/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I traded in a 2009 Maxima for the 2008 M45X (new). This is a very nice luxury vehicle. It has all the toys inside that the BMW 5 series has. The smart cruise control is awesome. This vehicle accelerates very quick. This car is a keeper. It is not a head turner. I think the goodies inside with all the electronic gadgets you get to play with is where you get your monies worth out of 2008 M45X. The surround sound is awesome. Pretty quiet ride, not as smooth on rough roads as I was expecting. On the highway you cannot tell the difference between 75 and 90 mph. Simply a well built machine. I had buyers remorse initially but the car has won me over, this car is a keeper! Report Abuse

Best car ever owned. Joe Warner , 10/01/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 2008 M45x is one of the most luxurious and best handling sedans in this category. It may not be the best in every category but the combination of luxury, performance and features is excellent.

Love it and for the money.... sunpower , 11/12/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I leased mine with a two year contract. At the end of the lease, I am very happy with the car. It has good acceleration, its comfortable and its stylish but not over the top. It doesn't attract too much attention but when I sit inside I feel pampered. Good features are ride and technology. Bad features are gas mileage and noise level.

Not as flashy but just as nice MTCS , 02/18/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Traded in a 09 Maxima for the 08 Infiniti M45X. I test drove the 08 G37 and a 08 BMW 550. The G 37 actually drives better but I figured I would get the top of the line and go with the M. The car does not turn heads but as the other reviewer put it, you get pampered when you get inside. I had a Maxima prior to this so I understand all the gadgets. Everything is laid out well. It has great power, you will not get embarrassed on the acceleration lane and on a smooth road you cant tell the difference between 65 and 85. The surround sound is like a concert hall. Around town the ride is a little bouncy, you will feel most bumps in the road and the M goes through gas.