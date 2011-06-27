Used 1995 INFINITI J30 Sedan Consumer Reviews

I love my j30! Jersey Drive , 10/21/2006 4dr Sedan 8 of 8 people found this review helpful It's funny that I have had my j30 for a little more than a year now and for the most part it has been one hell of a ride. As we all know the down side is, ok ill say it no trunk just about. But perfect for a short weekend get away. The body is pure timeless, with its smooth sexy lines to match the way she drive. When I first got this car I just got rid of my faithful Geo prizm so to change meant that my driving style had to change to. I would fishtail a lot so to my amazement, just to give the car a fresher lot I put 18" chrome rims on it and my god a firmer ride plus no more fishtailing. With its strong engine, and a little minor work I know we both will stay forever young. MY FAVORITE 1 YET! Report Abuse

Luxury, reliable, and great price Numberonecarsales , 07/31/2010 4dr Sedan 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this Car from my dealership for $1,200 with 218,000 miles a year ago just as some temporary transportation, I liked it so much that i decided to replace the timing belt and water pump as preventative maintenance and the mechanic said the engine was in such good condition i could easily go another 100,000 miles. Gas mileage could be better i get about 17 MPG city and 21 MPG HWY But it makes up for it in Performance and reliability, I just rolled over 228,000 miles and whenever i sell this vehicle it will make someone a very dependable luxury vehicle

Best Car I Ever Owned William Buhles , 09/24/2009 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My 1995 J30 is my baby. I have owned many foreign cars, including two Volvos and two Jags. This is the best car by a mile. Bought it with 20K miles, now 12 years later it has 190K, no major repairs, no big money inputs, just purrs along. Made like only the Japanese can make a car, IN Japan. Great body work quality, great interior design, good acceleration. Others complain about gas mileage - I disagree. My J30 is a time machine. Set it at 85 on cruise control, AC on, and broom through the Arizona desert at 25 mpg, giving you a range of almost 500 miles. I love the outside styling, like the old jag salons with the rounded rear trunk. Best car ever made.

1995 J30 Teresa , 01/08/2009 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my J30 at an auction with 104,000 miles now at 140000. Air conditioner went out, but otherwise I've never been so happy with a 14 year old car. I've had new vehicles that didn't make me this happy. It will drive threw anything, you can mud in this car. It steers itself almost with the 4wheel steering. Replace relay switches and shorts will go away. It's hard to trouble shoot the electrical but we fixed it. Tail lights and blinkers lights were acting crazy on off. Someone got rid of this car and gave me a gift cause they couldn't fix it. I love it.