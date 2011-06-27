Used 1995 INFINITI J30 Sedan Consumer Reviews
I love my j30!
It's funny that I have had my j30 for a little more than a year now and for the most part it has been one hell of a ride. As we all know the down side is, ok ill say it no trunk just about. But perfect for a short weekend get away. The body is pure timeless, with its smooth sexy lines to match the way she drive. When I first got this car I just got rid of my faithful Geo prizm so to change meant that my driving style had to change to. I would fishtail a lot so to my amazement, just to give the car a fresher lot I put 18" chrome rims on it and my god a firmer ride plus no more fishtailing. With its strong engine, and a little minor work I know we both will stay forever young. MY FAVORITE 1 YET!
Luxury, reliable, and great price
I bought this Car from my dealership for $1,200 with 218,000 miles a year ago just as some temporary transportation, I liked it so much that i decided to replace the timing belt and water pump as preventative maintenance and the mechanic said the engine was in such good condition i could easily go another 100,000 miles. Gas mileage could be better i get about 17 MPG city and 21 MPG HWY But it makes up for it in Performance and reliability, I just rolled over 228,000 miles and whenever i sell this vehicle it will make someone a very dependable luxury vehicle
Best Car I Ever Owned
My 1995 J30 is my baby. I have owned many foreign cars, including two Volvos and two Jags. This is the best car by a mile. Bought it with 20K miles, now 12 years later it has 190K, no major repairs, no big money inputs, just purrs along. Made like only the Japanese can make a car, IN Japan. Great body work quality, great interior design, good acceleration. Others complain about gas mileage - I disagree. My J30 is a time machine. Set it at 85 on cruise control, AC on, and broom through the Arizona desert at 25 mpg, giving you a range of almost 500 miles. I love the outside styling, like the old jag salons with the rounded rear trunk. Best car ever made.
1995 J30
I bought my J30 at an auction with 104,000 miles now at 140000. Air conditioner went out, but otherwise I've never been so happy with a 14 year old car. I've had new vehicles that didn't make me this happy. It will drive threw anything, you can mud in this car. It steers itself almost with the 4wheel steering. Replace relay switches and shorts will go away. It's hard to trouble shoot the electrical but we fixed it. Tail lights and blinkers lights were acting crazy on off. Someone got rid of this car and gave me a gift cause they couldn't fix it. I love it.
Infiniti J30
I love the J30, the interior is very comfortable and the most luxurious car I have ever owned. The exterior is classy and still looks good for a 12 year old car. Only disappointment is the engine is louder than expected, small trunk, and biggest disappointment are the cup holders are poorly designed, and completely useless. This is not a car for traveling long distances. Overall, it is a very good car and would recommend it to anyone.
Related Used 1995 INFINITI J30 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2008
- Used Kia Cadenza 2018
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used Buick Regal TourX 2018
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- MINI Convertible 2021
- 2022 MINI Convertible News
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi RS 6
Other models to consider
- Nissan Rogue Sport 2020
- 2021 Nissan Rogue
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Nissan Versa
- 2021 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Nissan Sentra
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- Nissan 370Z 2020
- 2021 Nissan Armada
- 2021 Nissan Maxima
Research similar vehicles
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Ford F-150 2021
- Jeep Gladiator 2021
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Other models
- Used Bentley Continental GTC Grand Prairie TX
- Used Ford Transit Connect South Bend IN
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Coral Springs FL
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Glendale CA
- Used MINI Countryman Palmdale CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Palmdale CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Grand Prairie TX
- Used Genesis GV80 Grand Prairie TX
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe Pasadena TX
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn Moreno Valley CA
- Used Toyota Sequoia Joliet IL
- Used Lexus NX 200t Pasadena TX
- Used Audi S7 West Valley City UT
- Used BMW 7 Series Sunnyvale CA
- Used Lexus GX 470 Joliet IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Glendale CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Chula Vista CA
- Used Buick Regal TourX Sterling Heights MI
- Used Ford Freestyle West Valley City UT
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Coral Springs FL
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van Sterling Heights MI
- Used Kia Rondo Denton TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class Denton TX
- Used Honda Accord Pomona CA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu Limited Metairie LA
- Used Buick Encore Littleton CO
- Used Genesis G90 Chula Vista CA
- Used Ford Taurus X South Bend IN
- Used BMW X3 M Henderson NV
- Used INFINITI JX Cary NC