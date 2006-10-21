Used 1995 INFINITI J30 for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 104,023 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI J30 searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI J30
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI J30
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.826 Reviews
Report abuse
Jersey Drive,10/21/2006
It's funny that I have had my j30 for a little more than a year now and for the most part it has been one hell of a ride. As we all know the down side is, ok ill say it no trunk just about. But perfect for a short weekend get away. The body is pure timeless, with its smooth sexy lines to match the way she drive. When I first got this car I just got rid of my faithful Geo prizm so to change meant that my driving style had to change to. I would fishtail a lot so to my amazement, just to give the car a fresher lot I put 18" chrome rims on it and my god a firmer ride plus no more fishtailing. With its strong engine, and a little minor work I know we both will stay forever young. MY FAVORITE 1 YET!