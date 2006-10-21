Used 1995 INFINITI J30 for Sale Near Me

  • 1995 INFINITI J30
    used

    1995 INFINITI J30

    104,023 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI J30

Overall Consumer Rating
4.826 Reviews
I love my j30!
Jersey Drive,10/21/2006
It's funny that I have had my j30 for a little more than a year now and for the most part it has been one hell of a ride. As we all know the down side is, ok ill say it no trunk just about. But perfect for a short weekend get away. The body is pure timeless, with its smooth sexy lines to match the way she drive. When I first got this car I just got rid of my faithful Geo prizm so to change meant that my driving style had to change to. I would fishtail a lot so to my amazement, just to give the car a fresher lot I put 18" chrome rims on it and my god a firmer ride plus no more fishtailing. With its strong engine, and a little minor work I know we both will stay forever young. MY FAVORITE 1 YET!
