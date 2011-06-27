  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI I30
  4. Used 1999 INFINITI I30
  5. Used 1999 INFINITI I30 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 INFINITI I30 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 I30
More about the 1999 I30
5(83%)4(13%)3(2%)2(0%)1(2%)
4.7 out of 5 stars
46 reviews
Write a review
See all I30s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,458 - $3,516
Used I30 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons
4.88 out of 5 stars

Best investment

sing, 08/20/2009
4dr Sedan
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car is as good as they say, no mechanical problems even at 150k. I'm a big guy and the seats do me well. I am comfortable and my back is good even on long trips. This car has it all would buy another in a second.

Report Abuse
4.5 out of 5 stars

Infiniti I-cellent

i30TX, 02/09/2006
Touring 4dr Sedan
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is an excellent car--is very reliable, is extremely luxurious and extremely fun to drive. Right now I'm at 131,000 on my 1999 touring model-- this car can easily go another 160-170k without any problems. Maintenance and gas (ALWAYS USE PREMIUM IN YOUR I) can be a bit expensive, but the upkeep is a small price to pay for such an otherwise flawless machine.

Report Abuse
5 out of 5 stars

Best Value on the Road

140000 and more, 07/15/2009
4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Owned for 5 years and 140K. I have replaced an alternator only. Now have 200k. Mileage is 25-27 with mostly hwy and some city. Reliability has been excellent. I drove a similar maxima 1996 until 248K when I was rear ended. This car is unbelievable for quality cost, mileage, comfort and reliability. I paid 9,200 in 2003 for this car with 62k. I plan on driving it until 300k. I should reach it in 3 years. I don't understand people's comments on this site. I love my wife's vehicle (Toyota Sienna), but I have replaced a couple of sensors, timing belts and etc. On this car, I have never replaced CV, (There is not belt), catalytic, A/C, or Trans. This car has a less than 5 cents/mile cost.

Report Abuse
4.25 out of 5 stars

I30 review

Mark, 12/29/2005
Touring 4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Mileage is 22 - 26 range. Runs well on regular, better on premium. Premium gives it better performance, while mpg doesn't significantly change

Report Abuse
5 out of 5 stars

My dream car

The beauty of cars, 10/25/2008
Touring 4dr Sedan
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my first car so obviously I like it, but when I saw this car it was a bit different. I was immediately in love. It drives like a sports car yet is as comfortable like a luxury car. The sound system is unbelievable for a stock system. The sunroof is a good touch.

Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all I30s for sale

Related Used 1999 INFINITI I30 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Recommended

Other models