2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Value

Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,501$39,119$43,254
Clean$34,715$38,247$42,266
Average$33,143$36,502$40,292
Rough$31,572$34,757$38,317
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,898$42,676$46,994
Clean$38,037$41,725$45,921
Average$36,315$39,821$43,776
Rough$34,592$37,918$41,631
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,416$40,094$44,296
Clean$35,610$39,200$43,285
Average$33,998$37,411$41,263
Rough$32,385$35,623$39,241
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,957$44,744$49,074
Clean$40,051$43,746$47,954
Average$38,237$41,750$45,714
Rough$36,424$39,755$43,473
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,334$48,499$52,131
Clean$44,330$47,417$50,941
Average$42,323$45,254$48,561
Rough$40,316$43,091$46,182
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,463$48,516$53,152
Clean$43,478$47,434$51,939
Average$41,510$45,270$49,513
Rough$39,541$43,106$47,086
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,840$53,085$57,941
Clean$47,759$51,902$56,619
Average$45,597$49,534$53,974
Rough$43,434$47,166$51,329
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,747$36,085$39,898
Clean$32,022$35,280$38,987
Average$30,572$33,671$37,166
Rough$29,123$32,061$35,344
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,754$57,673$62,168
Clean$52,564$56,387$60,749
Average$50,184$53,815$57,911
Rough$47,804$51,242$55,073
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,419$43,436$48,027
Clean$38,546$42,468$46,930
Average$36,801$40,530$44,738
Rough$35,056$38,593$42,546
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,781$48,845$53,492
Clean$43,790$47,755$52,271
Average$41,807$45,577$49,829
Rough$39,825$43,398$47,387
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,022 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,280 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar ranges from $29,123 to $39,898, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.