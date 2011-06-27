Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,501
|$39,119
|$43,254
|Clean
|$34,715
|$38,247
|$42,266
|Average
|$33,143
|$36,502
|$40,292
|Rough
|$31,572
|$34,757
|$38,317
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,898
|$42,676
|$46,994
|Clean
|$38,037
|$41,725
|$45,921
|Average
|$36,315
|$39,821
|$43,776
|Rough
|$34,592
|$37,918
|$41,631
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,416
|$40,094
|$44,296
|Clean
|$35,610
|$39,200
|$43,285
|Average
|$33,998
|$37,411
|$41,263
|Rough
|$32,385
|$35,623
|$39,241
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,957
|$44,744
|$49,074
|Clean
|$40,051
|$43,746
|$47,954
|Average
|$38,237
|$41,750
|$45,714
|Rough
|$36,424
|$39,755
|$43,473
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,334
|$48,499
|$52,131
|Clean
|$44,330
|$47,417
|$50,941
|Average
|$42,323
|$45,254
|$48,561
|Rough
|$40,316
|$43,091
|$46,182
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,463
|$48,516
|$53,152
|Clean
|$43,478
|$47,434
|$51,939
|Average
|$41,510
|$45,270
|$49,513
|Rough
|$39,541
|$43,106
|$47,086
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,840
|$53,085
|$57,941
|Clean
|$47,759
|$51,902
|$56,619
|Average
|$45,597
|$49,534
|$53,974
|Rough
|$43,434
|$47,166
|$51,329
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,747
|$36,085
|$39,898
|Clean
|$32,022
|$35,280
|$38,987
|Average
|$30,572
|$33,671
|$37,166
|Rough
|$29,123
|$32,061
|$35,344
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,754
|$57,673
|$62,168
|Clean
|$52,564
|$56,387
|$60,749
|Average
|$50,184
|$53,815
|$57,911
|Rough
|$47,804
|$51,242
|$55,073
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,419
|$43,436
|$48,027
|Clean
|$38,546
|$42,468
|$46,930
|Average
|$36,801
|$40,530
|$44,738
|Rough
|$35,056
|$38,593
|$42,546
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,781
|$48,845
|$53,492
|Clean
|$43,790
|$47,755
|$52,271
|Average
|$41,807
|$45,577
|$49,829
|Rough
|$39,825
|$43,398
|$47,387