Estimated values
2019 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,350
|$33,832
|$35,668
|Clean
|$31,778
|$33,231
|$35,023
|Average
|$30,636
|$32,029
|$33,732
|Rough
|$29,494
|$30,827
|$32,441
Estimated values
2019 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,010
|$34,574
|$36,511
|Clean
|$32,428
|$33,960
|$35,851
|Average
|$31,262
|$32,732
|$34,529
|Rough
|$30,096
|$31,504
|$33,208
Estimated values
2019 Lexus NX 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,950
|$31,459
|$33,327
|Clean
|$29,421
|$30,900
|$32,724
|Average
|$28,364
|$29,783
|$31,518
|Rough
|$27,306
|$28,665
|$30,312
Estimated values
2019 Lexus NX 300 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,788
|$32,399
|$34,394
|Clean
|$30,244
|$31,824
|$33,771
|Average
|$29,157
|$30,673
|$32,526
|Rough
|$28,070
|$29,522
|$31,282