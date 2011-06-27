  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,299$36,453$39,100
Clean$33,681$35,787$38,371
Average$32,445$34,455$36,913
Rough$31,209$33,124$35,455
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,805$33,090$35,897
Clean$30,250$32,486$35,228
Average$29,140$31,277$33,889
Rough$28,031$30,068$32,551
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,279$30,534$33,304
Clean$27,769$29,976$32,683
Average$26,750$28,861$31,442
Rough$25,732$27,746$30,200
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,189$29,304$31,904
Clean$26,699$28,769$31,309
Average$25,720$27,699$30,120
Rough$24,740$26,628$28,930
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,312$31,136$33,378
Clean$28,784$30,567$32,756
Average$27,728$29,430$31,511
Rough$26,672$28,292$30,267
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,507$33,801$36,620
Clean$30,939$33,184$35,937
Average$29,804$31,949$34,572
Rough$28,669$30,714$33,206
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger GTS 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,962$32,240$35,039
Clean$29,422$31,652$34,385
Average$28,343$30,474$33,079
Rough$27,263$29,296$31,773
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,857$29,090$31,830
Clean$26,373$28,558$31,237
Average$25,406$27,496$30,050
Rough$24,438$26,433$28,863
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,472$38,503$41,001
Clean$35,815$37,800$40,237
Average$34,501$36,393$38,708
Rough$33,187$34,987$37,179
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,268$35,094$37,340
Clean$32,669$34,453$36,644
Average$31,470$33,172$35,252
Rough$30,271$31,890$33,860
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,744$24,926$27,606
Clean$22,334$24,471$27,092
Average$21,514$23,561$26,063
Rough$20,695$22,650$25,033
Estimated values
2019 Kia Stinger 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,561$26,055$29,117
Clean$23,136$25,579$28,574
Average$22,287$24,627$27,489
Rough$21,438$23,676$26,403
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Kia Stinger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Kia Stinger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,334 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,471 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Stinger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Kia Stinger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,334 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,471 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Kia Stinger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Kia Stinger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,334 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,471 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Kia Stinger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Kia Stinger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Kia Stinger ranges from $20,695 to $27,606, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Kia Stinger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.