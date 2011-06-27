Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Better Than Expected
I went with a 6MT coupe. The car turns lots of heads and looks more expensive than it is. I constantly see people looking at the car and many say it looks like a Porsche. I considered a BMW 328 or 335 coupe, but I liked this car more than the 328 and it was about $7500 less than a comparable 335. My last two cars were BMWs, but the ones just don't impress me. The Aero Package really changes the look of the car for the better. The front seats are very comfortable for people who aren't overweight. The interior has lots of nice details and storage compartments. The car has plenty of power and handles as well as a BMW, although it's terrible in snow. Gas mileage has been around 24 mpg.
new g35
overall this is the best car that i have ever owned. it still gives me the sports car experience of my past cars but with the luxury type ride when i want it, but without being ultra luxury since i want to still have a fun driving experience.
Dream Machine
I did tons of research on competing cars from BMW, Lexus, etc. None matched the G35 for looks, reliability, and quality for the price. The car is a blast to drive and very comfortable on long trips. Edmunds Consumers' and Editors' favorite coupe says it all. Granted, gas mileage suffers, but the power of the engine is stunning - when you punch it, hang on, and I mean, hang on tight. One more thing - it gets lots of attention. Want to get noticed? Buy this car!
Buy, buy, buy
I've researched a lot of cars and found this to be the best bang for my buck. It is a true sports car, yet a gentleman's car as well. Highway driving is very comfortable. It handles extremely well in autoCross races also, easily beating cars such as the Porche Boxter. My only regret is not buying sooner.
Very disappointed
Horrified by the poor tire wear! At 19,000 miles, my tires were completely bald. Infiniti says they normally replace them around 12-15K! Now I am at 24K, and the front insides are torn up and need to be replaced. That's right... only 5,000 miles on the tires. Said it was the alignment. I will be looking to trade this car in within the year. I can't afford to replaces tires twice a year, especially at the price our tires are!
