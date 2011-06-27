Used 2005 INFINITI G35 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

Joseph , 10/24/2016 Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)

I purchased this car in July of 2010 and have not regretted it for a single moment. I chose a diamond graphite coupe, 6MT revup, with black leather interior. I wanted a sports coupe that provided a sense of luxury and performance without breaking the bank. When I purchased this car I was considering one of my long time favorites; the BMW E46 M3, along with the G37 coupe, and BMW 335i coupe. Though I knew both BMWs were better performers, I decided against them after extensive research that showed I would likely experience expensive regular maintenance and frequent, costly repairs. The G37 was also faster and had an upgraded, nicer interior, but the exterior left something to be desired for my taste. This car is extremely reliable, low cost maintenance, and loads of fun. I literally look forward to driving it every day. The G35 coupe is truly a beautiful car with a timeless design and I get compliments on it all the time from tuners, luxury car owners, to casual, young and old. I would argue it is one of Infiniti's best exterior designs. Concerning maintenance costs, this car has been great. I purchased it with 50k on the odometer and with it being a daily driver, it now has 166k on the odometer. My most expensive repairs have been replacing the clutch / flywheel at 150k and the power steering pump shortly after; both for under 2k... that's it! I had to replace the steering wheel clock spring and did it myself for around $50 dollars. (Used part) PROS... APPEARANCE - now this is of course completely based on ones preference, but I think this car is beautiful... and based on the feedback I get on almost a daily basis, the G35 is an aesthetically pleasing design, even by today's standards. It still holds its own next to the newest designs. It was truly innovative and groundbreaking at its debue and it still shows today with the timeless, classic lines, defining its motif. PERFORMANCE - fun, fun, fun... Strong, responsive engine. With 298hp it is not the fastest out there but still a competitive performer. This particular engine is shared with the 35th anniversary 350Z 300hp engine. The only difference in the intake assembly making a difference of about 2hp. With the 350Z 'Z tube' you get to the even 300hp mark. SOUND - the exhuast note is glorious (almost exotic) and coveted by many car enthusiasts. One of the best 6 cylinder exhaust notes around, especially in this price range. Most are either too raspy, high pitched or simply unheard. I get thumbs up all the time for the G's unique, tonal qualities. Pure bliss... RELIABILITY - The engine still runs like new and doesn't miss a beat. It does burn a little oil... about 1 quart every 3-5k between oil change intervals. PRACTICALITY - Great, especially considering it is a coupe. I have a 16 month old and a 3 month old and I can get them both in the back seat. (One forward facing and one rear facing child seat) with plenty of room for myslef at 6ft. Trunk space is actually decent and the rear seats let down for larger items. Headroom is good up front, but the back not so much for taller passengers. CONS... RIDE COMFORT - don't expect a Cadillac /Benz plush ride. With the low stanced Nismo-tuned sport suspension, this car has a firm ride no doubt. I don't mind it much, but my wife and other passengers have stated it is less than desireable. It is smooth on the open highway, but does not absorb bumps and potholes well as you would expect from a 'luxury car'. It is slightly softer than the 350Z. NOISY Manual Transmission - On forums, the G35 and 350Z 6spd transmissions are often referred to as 'the rock crusher'. The clutch is noisy and chattery. You really notice it when sitting at drive thrus. Mine is even more noisy since I replaced the flywheel with a single mass, opposed to the oem dual mass. QUALITY / Materials - Interior materials are not the best but have held up well. An average mix of leather, plastics, and real aluminum trim that were fair and comparable for the mid 2000's. AUDIO / Electronics... The stereo sounds good but the interface is old and dated. I have since replaced it with a modern double-din touch screen that resolves this and many other technology related desires. TIRE WEAR - in its stock configuration, this car's camber setup eats up tires (inner wear) and does not have the adjustability needed to align for long wear. However, I purchased SPC's front and rear camber kit and can get a flat alignment that wears even for 40k. Anyway, I could get a lot more granular with this review but all things considered, I absolutely love this car. The pros outweigh the bad by multitudes. It has been a great car and I plan on keeping it for years to come. I am a detail enthusiast and take immaculate care of all vehicles I own, so I expect it to continue running and looking great. I would definitely recommend it to someone who is looking for a classy, reliable, grand tourer...