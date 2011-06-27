Used 2000 INFINITI G20 Sedan Consumer Reviews
i am an ase certified master technician and i work for honda so believe me when i say the g20 is one of the most reliable cars ever made. the motor, transmission, and suspension are all bullet proof. my g20 has 198k on it and it gets 30-32 hwy mpg, doesnt leak, or burn a drop of oil, has the original alternator, water pump, and radiator. sometimes i have to make sure the car is still idling because it idles so smooth. i want to buy another one but my wife wont let me lol. but one is all youll ever need 300,000 miles on original motor and trans is definatley achievable. i cant say enough postitive things about this car, if you have a chance to own one i reccomend it.
loved this car
Im 18 yrs old and i always wanted a g20 finally my parents purchased me one for my graduation gift. i absolutly loved this car. The interior is so cozy and the exterior is so stylish. Believe me when i tell you this car is extremely safe. Last week another car ran a stop sign and hit the side of my car. Right away the side airbag came out and i did not even have a scratch on me. I am so thankful i did not get hurt and i cant wait until my g20 gets fixed.
Very Reliable
I bought this car after selling my '99 Audi A4. The performance and handling do not match the Audi of course, but so far this car is much more reliable. You don't see too many of these on the road either which I like. Overall, I'd recommend this as a quality used vehicle to consider. It's just not as fun as the Audi or my previous VW Jetta's. But that's okay, it's also not in the shop every three months like those German makes.
Long term review
My G20 is approaching 10 years and I am original owner. This car has been like a tank. It's held up very well with no mechanical problems. I've changed brake pads (front) and batteries twice and tires once. I got nissan brand wiper blade replacement which are much better than anything else. I changed air filter a few times. Engine is so reliable that it still idles at 700, same as original factory preset. Suspension still good, but of course not quite as perfect as new. A/C ice cold. Stereo, cd and cassette same as new. Steering has not lost any feel after all these years. Clearly Infiniti built this so solidly and it was made in Japan.
The best car ever made
I've had many cars: Multiple Honda's, Acura's, Lexus, BMW, Mitsubishi's etc... By far...This car is the best car ever made. I'm so thankful for this car. It gets amazing gas mileage and it is bullet proof. The mechanic was shocked that just about everything I had in this thing was stock. The only thing you may change is the 02 sensor. 122,000 going strong!!
