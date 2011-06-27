  1. Home
Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe Consumer Reviews

3.9
7 reviews
A better price to performance ratio doesn't exist...

bgf18, 12/01/2012
G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I recently leased a 2013 G37S 6MT.Simply stated, this car provides the best bang-for-the-buck of any rear-wheel drive, sporting/luxury coupe on the market.Thats it.Overall this car is about BALANCE.The Infiniti doesnt do anything the BEST, just a lot of things really WELL - and for a sensible price.The stiffer ride, vibrating shifter, slight wind and road noise, and raucous engine are all meant to remind you that you are driving a sporting vehicle, not a Lexus LS.With that said, it still is an Infiniti so it is reliable, beautiful and reasonably luxurious.A BMW 335 is a more refined car with similar performance, but costs WAY more and is completely anonymous looking (in my opinion).

G37 Owner Review

love2drive111, 02/09/2013
G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have recently purchased a G37 Sport MT and I am a very satisfied owner. In the past, I owned a subaru wrx and have driven many other high performance vehicles. The G37 acceleration is uplifting, the handling is responsive, the brake system is solid, and the noise is addicting. The car is also equipped with an aggressive front end, massive brakes, and a smooth stance. If you have the proper means of 50k I suggest following so. Purchasing this car was a very difficult decision and I guarantee that you will be pleased with the outcome.

2013 G37 Infiniti Purchase Upgraded from 99 I30

Dani D., 08/12/2016
G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I would buy this car again and probably will!

Marlene Tighe, 05/04/2018
G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The only drawback I have is that I can't stream music from a phone or ipod using bluetooth. I do have a bluetooth phone for calls. I absolutely love the acceleration with this engine. The new Q60's (formerly G37) have changed the engines to a 3.0 turbo so I'll have to see how they perform in comparison to the 3.7. Also and foremost, how much fun they are and how reliable they are before I shell out what they're asking. I purchased this car used with 20k miles on it. It looked new inside and out and had no accidents. I don't have the navigation and don't need it. It has all the other bells and whistles including embroidered leather seats which they no longer offer. I'm seeing a lot more of these on the road now. I also owned a 2008.

Nothing Else Like It

Michael Ruble, 05/08/2018
G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my G37x. It’s fast, smooth, and fun to drive. It’s unique design is always breathtaking-at nearly every angle, you see the designer’s passion for this car. The technology is easy to figure out, and serves its purpose well. Infiniti service is amazing, and thoughtful. The new Infiniti Q60s are using smaller, 2 liter turbocharged engines. They’re nice, but the 3.7 liter V-6 VVEL engine is incredibly fast and has an impressive exhaust note. The rear seats are not designed for anyone over the age of 10, but as long as the trip is not more than 2 hours, they will suffice. It’s a coupe, and the focus is on the cockpit. Fuel economy is acceptable, but it is a trade off for the power. You really need to buy premium fuel- more than one mechanic has stated that it is still cheaper at the pump than at the service department.

