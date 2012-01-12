Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Muscular V6 engine
- sharp handling
- strong brakes
- easy-to-use high-tech features.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I recently leased a 2013 G37S 6MT.Simply stated, this car provides the best bang-for-the-buck of any rear-wheel drive, sporting/luxury coupe on the market.Thats it.Overall this car is about BALANCE.The Infiniti doesnt do anything the BEST, just a lot of things really WELL - and for a sensible price.The stiffer ride, vibrating shifter, slight wind and road noise, and raucous engine are all meant to remind you that you are driving a sporting vehicle, not a Lexus LS.With that said, it still is an Infiniti so it is reliable, beautiful and reasonably luxurious.A BMW 335 is a more refined car with similar performance, but costs WAY more and is completely anonymous looking (in my opinion).
Having spent the past 14 years with an ultimate driving machine and after seeing the professional reviews, I initially didn't have high expectations for the IPL coupe. I was pleasantly surprised. This is one of the few beautiful coupes that are still made. It's a well build and layed out car. When driven mildly, it's a well composed tourer. When driven agressively, it provides a high level of confidence for the causal driver. At it's heart is a long time award winning engine matched to a capable transmission. If you're tire of performance vehicles that are great track machines, but harsh daily drivers, you owe it to yourself to take a test drive.
I have recently purchased a G37 Sport MT and I am a very satisfied owner. In the past, I owned a subaru wrx and have driven many other high performance vehicles. The G37 acceleration is uplifting, the handling is responsive, the brake system is solid, and the noise is addicting. The car is also equipped with an aggressive front end, massive brakes, and a smooth stance. If you have the proper means of 50k I suggest following so. Purchasing this car was a very difficult decision and I guarantee that you will be pleased with the outcome.
Features & Specs
|G37 Journey 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|G37x 2dr Coupe AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|G37 Sport 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|IPL 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 4
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|348 hp @ 7400 rpm
FAQ
The least-expensive 2013 INFINITI G Coupe is the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,400.
Other versions include:
- G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $40,400
- G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $42,050
- G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $45,500
- IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $53,100
- IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $51,200
More about the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe
Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe Overview
The Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe is offered in the following submodels: G Coupe, G Coupe IPL. Available styles include G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 G Coupe 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 G Coupe.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 INFINITI G Coupe for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2013 G Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 118045 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe.
