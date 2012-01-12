Vehicle overview

Finding a balance between luxury and performance in a car is no easy task. Err on one side or another, and you run the risk of losing a good chunk of potential buyers. It's no surprise then, that true luxury sport coupes are a rarity, and among this small group you can include the 2013 Infiniti G Coupe. What the Infiniti lacks in some of the brand cachet of its German rivals, it makes up for with real driver engagement, a comfortable ride and all of the electronic features you expect from other cars in this class.

Based on the Nissan 370Z, the Infiniti G37 certainly has a sporting pedigree. With its stout 3.7-liter V6 producing at least 330 horsepower, the vast majority of drivers will find this car's acceleration to be plenty exciting. The same goes for the coupe's tenacious handling, which enables it to corner with aggression. There's even a pair of higher-performing models in the form of the G37 Sport and IPL (Infiniti Performance Line) that provide a slight boost in power output and sharper handling. To top it off, the Infiniti boasts one of the most user-friendly electronics interfaces on the market.

Of course the 2013 Infiniti Coupe isn't without a few drawbacks. In terms of everyday usability, the child-size rear seats and small trunk should give practicality-minded shoppers some pause. Also, with the elimination of the base G Coupe trim, the price of admission is higher this year. To compound matters, options are grouped into packages that often have to be ordered with other packages. This means you have to go all-in for some premium options. Finally, we're not very fond of the engine when it's revved to its maximum, as it sounds and feels a little harsh.

If refinement ranks highly on your must-have list, the stalwart BMW 3 Series may be a better choice, especially when you consider it provides similar, if not better, performance. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class leans more toward the luxury spectrum and would be a top pick for those who put a lower priority on driver engagement. Meanwhile, the Audi A5 splits the difference with an even better blend of luxury and performance than the G37. While the 2013 Infiniti G Coupe may not be top dog in its small class, we still contend it's an admirable choice and worthy of your consideration.