  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G Coupe

Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe

2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport Coupe Exterior
2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport Coupe Exterior
2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport Coupe Exterior
2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport Coupe Exterior
2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport Coupe Exterior
+95
(9)

Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe

MSRP$40,400
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Muscular V6 engine
  • sharp handling
  • strong brakes
  • easy-to-use high-tech features.

With its artful blend of luxury and performance, the 2013 Infiniti G Coupe proves itself a worthy competitor against the other world-class sport coupes.

Vehicle overview

Finding a balance between luxury and performance in a car is no easy task. Err on one side or another, and you run the risk of losing a good chunk of potential buyers. It's no surprise then, that true luxury sport coupes are a rarity, and among this small group you can include the 2013 Infiniti G Coupe. What the Infiniti lacks in some of the brand cachet of its German rivals, it makes up for with real driver engagement, a comfortable ride and all of the electronic features you expect from other cars in this class.

Based on the Nissan 370Z, the Infiniti G37 certainly has a sporting pedigree. With its stout 3.7-liter V6 producing at least 330 horsepower, the vast majority of drivers will find this car's acceleration to be plenty exciting. The same goes for the coupe's tenacious handling, which enables it to corner with aggression. There's even a pair of higher-performing models in the form of the G37 Sport and IPL (Infiniti Performance Line) that provide a slight boost in power output and sharper handling. To top it off, the Infiniti boasts one of the most user-friendly electronics interfaces on the market.

Of course the 2013 Infiniti Coupe isn't without a few drawbacks. In terms of everyday usability, the child-size rear seats and small trunk should give practicality-minded shoppers some pause. Also, with the elimination of the base G Coupe trim, the price of admission is higher this year. To compound matters, options are grouped into packages that often have to be ordered with other packages. This means you have to go all-in for some premium options. Finally, we're not very fond of the engine when it's revved to its maximum, as it sounds and feels a little harsh.

If refinement ranks highly on your must-have list, the stalwart BMW 3 Series may be a better choice, especially when you consider it provides similar, if not better, performance. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class leans more toward the luxury spectrum and would be a top pick for those who put a lower priority on driver engagement. Meanwhile, the Audi A5 splits the difference with an even better blend of luxury and performance than the G37. While the 2013 Infiniti G Coupe may not be top dog in its small class, we still contend it's an admirable choice and worthy of your consideration.

INFINITI G Coupe models

The four-seat 2013 Infiniti G Coupe is offered in four trim levels: G37 Journey, G37x, G37 Sport and IPL (Infiniti Performance Line). Infiniti also offers a G Sedan and G Convertible, which are covered in separate reviews.

Standard features on the G37 Journey include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats, a folding rear seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with an accompanying tilting gauge cluster), a center-mounted color display, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The G37x is identically outfitted and adds all-wheel drive.

The Premium package adds a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, adjustable driver-seat lumbar support, driver memory functions and an 11-speaker Bose sound system. To that you can add the Navigation package, which includes a navigation system, a touchscreen interface, real-time traffic and weather, Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls, and video playback via DVD and USB.

To both of those packages you can add the Sport package, which includes 19-inch wheels (available separately), summer performance tires, sport-tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential, unique styling, front sport seats with adjustable bolsters and thigh support, aluminum pedals and magnesium paddle shifters (for automatics). If you get all of the above, you can also tack on the Technology package that adds adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision seatbelt preparation system, automatic wipers and an advanced climate control system with an air purifier. This all-or-nothing options structure makes it difficult to select features you actually want.

The G37 Sport essentially includes the Premium, Navigation and Sport packages and adds a standard manual transmission. The sunroof and the Technology package are not available on this model. Opting for the IPL trim further ups the performance quotient with an increased power output, sport exhaust, more aggressive suspension tuning, front and rear aerodynamic enhancements and unique badging.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Infiniti G Coupe's base trim level has been discontinued, while a minor change to interior trim and colors also takes place.

Performance & mpg

With the exception of the IPL model, all other Infiniti G37s are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 330 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic with manual shift control and rear-wheel drive are standard. The G37x gets all-wheel drive and the G37 Sport features a six-speed manual transmission.

In Edmunds performance testing, a G37 Sport coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds -- swift, but some rivals are quicker. EPA-estimated fuel economy with rear-drive and the automatic is 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. The G37 Sport with the manual transmission is rated at 17/25/20 mpg, while the G37x is estimated at 18/25/20 mpg.

The IPL G Coupe's engine squeezes out 348 hp and 276 lb-ft of torque while returning identical rear-wheel-drive fuel economy numbers for both automatic and manual transmissions. Despite the increase in power, 0-60-mph times in Edmunds testing yielded an identical 5.7 seconds with the manual transmission.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Infiniti G37 include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The optional Technology package adds pre-crash seatbelts that use the adaptive cruise control sensors to detect an impending impact and then automatically pre-load belt tension.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2013 Infiniti G Coupe its highest score of "Good" for frontal offset and side impact protection and its second-best score of "Acceptable" in roof strength tests. In Edmunds brake testing, a G37 Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet, a distance which is typical for cars in this class with summer tires.

Driving

The 2013 Infiniti G Coupe's V6 serves up thrilling acceleration, but it comes with the price of coarse noise and vibration at higher engine speeds. The seven-speed automatic transmission shifts quickly via the shift paddles on the steering wheel, and downshifts are quickly executed with precise throttle blips to match revs. Upshifts aren't quite as smooth as we'd like, though.

Even so, it's probably a friendlier choice than the six-speed manual transmission, which suffers from a clutch with heavy effort level and abrupt engagement.

We can't complain about the G's handling, though. This well-sorted Infiniti attacks curves with aggression and precision, yet it remains poised and compliant when driven over less-than-perfect pavement. Steering feel is heavy, yet commendable, particularly with the quicker ratio provided in the Sport trim or package.

For the few drivers who desire even more performance, the IPL trim will likely satisfy their urges. It's doubtful, however, that the typical driver would find the slightly harsher ride an acceptable sacrifice. Handling performance is marginally better than with the Sport-trimmed models, perhaps just enough to match the more aggressive exterior styling.

Interior

The G Coupe offers excellent build quality and a handsome design -- the latter highlighted by such items as the car's available leather-accented magnesium paddle shifters and the Japanese "Silk Obi" brushed aluminum trim (or optional wood trim). We're also fond of the G's controls. The iPod interface is among the best available, while the audio, climate and navigation systems are easy to operate. The available Bose stereo is particularly impressive as well.

Most people should find the front seats comfortable and well-bolstered. The available sport-styled seats offer even more aggressive bolstering, though the seat bottoms may be a bit too snug for some drivers. As expected, the backseats are rather cramped and best suited for little kids or cargo. The trunk measures a modest 7.4 cubic feet but the rear seatbacks fold down if more space is needed. The trunks in the Audi A5 and BMW 3 Series are significantly larger.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all G Coupe lease offers
2013 INFINITI G Coupe price drops
Shop used 2013 from $13,995

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 56%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 11%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • engine
  • driving experience
  • transmission
  • brakes
  • technology
  • acceleration
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • emission system
  • interior
  • warranty
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts
  • seats
  • infotainment system
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, A better price to performance ratio doesn't exist...
bgf18,

I recently leased a 2013 G37S 6MT.Simply stated, this car provides the best bang-for-the-buck of any rear-wheel drive, sporting/luxury coupe on the market.Thats it.Overall this car is about BALANCE.The Infiniti doesnt do anything the BEST, just a lot of things really WELL - and for a sensible price.The stiffer ride, vibrating shifter, slight wind and road noise, and raucous engine are all meant to remind you that you are driving a sporting vehicle, not a Lexus LS.With that said, it still is an Infiniti so it is reliable, beautiful and reasonably luxurious.A BMW 335 is a more refined car with similar performance, but costs WAY more and is completely anonymous looking (in my opinion).

4.75 out of 5 stars, Thank you Infiniti for building this car FOR ME
gvyt,

Having spent the past 14 years with an ultimate driving machine and after seeing the professional reviews, I initially didn't have high expectations for the IPL coupe. I was pleasantly surprised. This is one of the few beautiful coupes that are still made. It's a well build and layed out car. When driven mildly, it's a well composed tourer. When driven agressively, it provides a high level of confidence for the causal driver. At it's heart is a long time award winning engine matched to a capable transmission. If you're tire of performance vehicles that are great track machines, but harsh daily drivers, you owe it to yourself to take a test drive.

4.375 out of 5 stars, G37 Owner Review
love2drive111,

I have recently purchased a G37 Sport MT and I am a very satisfied owner. In the past, I owned a subaru wrx and have driven many other high performance vehicles. The G37 acceleration is uplifting, the handling is responsive, the brake system is solid, and the noise is addicting. The car is also equipped with an aggressive front end, massive brakes, and a smooth stance. If you have the proper means of 50k I suggest following so. Purchasing this car was a very difficult decision and I guarantee that you will be pleased with the outcome.

4 out of 5 stars, 2013 G37 Infiniti Purchase Upgraded from 99 I30
Dani D.,
G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

Write a review

See all 9 reviews

Used Years for INFINITI G Coupe
2013
2012
2011

Features & Specs

G37 Journey 2dr Coupe features & specs
G37 Journey 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
G37x 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
G37x 2dr Coupe AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
G37 Sport 2dr Coupe features & specs
G37 Sport 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 6M
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
IPL 2dr Coupe features & specs
IPL 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
348 hp @ 7400 rpm
See all Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe features & specs
INFINITI G Coupe for sale
2013
2012
2011

FAQ

Is the INFINITI G Coupe a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2013 G Coupe both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI G Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the G Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the G Coupe has 7.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI G Coupe. Learn more

Is the INFINITI G Coupe reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI G Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the G Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the G Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2013 G Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2013 INFINITI G Coupe?

The least-expensive 2013 INFINITI G Coupe is the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,400.

Other versions include:

  • G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $40,400
  • G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $42,050
  • G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $45,500
  • IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $53,100
  • IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $51,200
Learn more

What are the different models of INFINITI G Coupe?

If you're interested in the INFINITI G Coupe, the next question is, which G Coupe model is right for you? G Coupe variants include G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), and IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A). For a full list of G Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe

Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe Overview

The Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe is offered in the following submodels: G Coupe, G Coupe IPL. Available styles include G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 G Coupe 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 G Coupe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 G Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2013 INFINITI G Coupe?

Which 2013 INFINITI G Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 INFINITI G Coupe for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2013 G Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 118045 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 INFINITI G Coupe.

Can't find a new 2013 INFINITI G Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new INFINITI G Coupe for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,611.

Find a new INFINITI for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,962.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 INFINITI G Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials

Related Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider