Used 2009 INFINITI FX50 Consumer Reviews

Much Improved! Infinti , 08/27/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful What a great vehicle. After testing 10 different SUVs in its class. I think the FX50 S has the most bang for buck as far as Technology and Power in a well put together package. I love the handling and I love all of the technological features you get with it. It also has the biggest wheels in its class as standard. If anyone complains about the ride against any other vehicle just remember that because all other those other rides have smaller rims and not low profile tires such as the this one. I think Infiniti is definitely heading in the right direction!!!! If added my suggested improvements you would without a doubt have a clear winner hands down!! The Infiniti FX50S is a must have vehicle!!

Best sports car... AJ , 05/11/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am a previous owner of 2 X5s (4.6 & 4.8), and I traded in my 2008 BMW 335I for this FX50S. The FX50S as a package is by far more superior vehicle than anything I have driven. The X6 is ugly, and I dont expect it to be any better than the X5. Having said that, there is no other cross-over that can compete with the FX50S in terms of design and performance, not even from Lexus.

FX50S is just amazing! FXLover , 04/21/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just love this car! It's ultra fast, powerful and super fun to cruise with. I owned multiple sports brands before, but the FX50S is something else, it's in a class of its own. I chose it over the X6 and never looked back ever since. I highly recommend this car.

Love it ! rontek , 09/17/2009 8 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2008 Infiniti EX35 in May of last year. I "liked" the EX35, but never really "loved" it, and that always bugged me as it was not an inexpensive purchase. When I was in for my 1 yr 15,000 mile service I saw the FX50S on the lot in the same color interior combination as my EX35. I had no intention of trading up, but the car looked incredible. I threw what I thought was a ridiculous offer at the dealer, and two weeks later I was driving it off the lot. I could not be happier. The FX50S is EVERYTHING my EX35 was not, and I finally LOVE the vehicle I purchased. Technology, performance, comfort are all FAR above what I expected and for value, no other vehicle comes close.