  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI FX45
  4. Used 2008 INFINITI FX45
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 FX45
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,100
See FX45 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,100
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,100
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4488 lbs.
Gross weight5624 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Maximum payload1136 lbs.
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Beryllium
  • Diamond Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Sheer Platinum
  • Serengeti Sand
  • Sapphire
  • Autumn Copper
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Espresso, leather
  • Brick, leather
  • Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,100
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
265/50R20 106V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See FX45 Inventory

Related Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles