Consumer Rating
(6)
2008 INFINITI FX45 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration from V8 engine, sport sedan handling, very comfortable front seats, distinctive shape.
  • Ride quality might be too firm for some buyers, impeded outward visibility, modest cargo capacity, no third-row seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While some other luxury SUVs offer more practicality and comfort, the 2008 Infiniti FX45 combines speed, style and all-weather capability in an engaging, fun-to-drive package. However, the six-cylinder FX35 version is quick enough for most and is much easier to find on dealer lots.

Vehicle overview

Despite what its tallish SUV profile and comfortable backseat might imply, the Infiniti FX45 is a sport sedan in SUV clothing. By mating a powerful 320-horsepower V8 to a modified version of the previous-generation G35's sport-tuned chassis, Infiniti created a machine that accelerates with vigor, attacks corners eagerly and generally feels alive on the road. To drive an FX45 is to be convinced that a sport-utility vehicle can deliver on the "sport" part of the equation, and its standard all-wheel drive makes the entertainment a four-seasons deal.

The 2008 Infiniti FX45 also does reasonably well on the luxury front. A well-designed interior features pleasant ergonomics and leather-lined seats that we found especially comfortable. Upscale features like a 300-watt Bose stereo and rearview camera make life even easier, and the Infiniti's distinctive shape should make quite a fashion statement at the country club.

Unfortunately, the FX45's emphasis on speed and style comes with a few consequences. That distinctive shape detracts from cargo space and impedes visibility. It also precludes the possibility of a third-row seat, a feature that's been springing up in more and more competitors. Finally, while the FX45 is as comfortable as any to sit in, the firm suspension and low-profile 20-inch tires react somewhat harshly to bumps.

Overall, we found that the best entries in the midsize luxury SUV class make fewer compromises when blending entertainment, comfort and utility. When looking at the FX45, it'd be a good idea to also look at the equally lively BMW X5 and the more spacious Cadillac SRX. It's also a wise idea to try the V6-powered FX35; it provides more than enough power and the same sporty handling as its more expensive brother. This is a fact obviously not lost on other SUVs buyers, as for every FX45 sold, more than 10 FX35's go out the door at Infiniti dealerships across the country. That means sales managers aren't eager to order many, limiting consumers to a scant few examples. If you're willing to search hard for one, though, the 2008 Infiniti FX45 certainly won't disappoint.

2008 INFINITI FX45 models

The 2008 Infiniti FX45 is a midsize luxury SUV that comes in one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, xenon headlights, leather upholstery, power front seats, a power telescoping steering wheel, a Bose audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a rearview monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories and Infiniti's Intelligent Key keyless entry and starting. An available Technology Package bundles a navigation system, a lane-departure warning system and adaptive cruise control. Other options include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and run-flat tires.

2008 Highlights

The Infiniti FX45 enters its sixth year on the market with satellite radio added as standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

A 4.5-liter V8 making a potent 320 hp and 335 pound-feet of torque powers the Infiniti FX45. A five-speed automatic transmission with a manual-shift mode is the sole gearbox, and every FX45 channels its power through an all-wheel-drive system that features a rear bias to preserve its sporty handling capabilities.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, full-length curtain airbags, traction control and stability control are all standard, as are a rearview monitor and tire-pressure monitor. The optional Lane Departure Warning System alerts the driver to unintended movement of the vehicle out of a designated traffic lane. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2008 Infiniti FX45 scored five (out of five) stars for its protection of occupants in both front and side impacts, and in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset testing, the FX earned the top score of "Good."

Driving

Infiniti's efforts to instill the 2008 Infiniti FX45 with a truly athletic character can be felt with every drive. The strong, smooth V8 and well-matched five-speed automatic provide quick response, charging from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.5 seconds. Steering is responsive, and the tenacious 20-inch tires and firm suspension tuning keep grip high and body roll low. Finally, its braking distances are almost stellar by SUV standards. Our only real complaint has to do with the FX45's ride quality, which might be too stiff for the average luxury SUV shopper. Also worth mentioning is the FX's unseemly behavior when pushed to its handling limits. Its rear end has a tendency to step out during aggressive driving when the standard stability control is switched off. Our recommendation? Leave the stability control on.

Interior

Even with its leather seating and wood trim, the FX45's cabin doesn't strike us as particularly warm or upscale. There are a few too many small, similar-looking buttons, but ergonomics are mostly well thought out. A more serious matter is how the narrow rear window and considerable blind spots compromise rearward visibility. There's plenty of room for four adults, though the sloping roof can make things tight for taller rear passengers. Cargo space is even more of a squeeze, as there are just 65 cubic feet of space compared to the 70-85 cubic feet found in most midsize SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 INFINITI FX45.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great performance, comfortable - eats gas
AlanC,12/31/2009
The FX45 had the best ride and performance. I am very particular, and I'm happy with the FX45. It's handsome, reliable, quiet, handles well, strong motor, and lighter than the X5 or cayenne. As any performance V8 it has an appetite for premium gas.
Loaner car
Todd Bowers,07/27/2016
4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A)
Great vehicle, only thing I don't care for is the lane departure beeps. ..in my opinion, it's to sensitive. Other than that, I'm thinking of trading my audi in on it!
Solid reliable vehicle
Scott L,06/08/2010
This is our 3rd Infinti, and 2nd FX35. Nice vehicle. Solid, reliable. Gives a stiff ride compared to Lexus RX350. Feels safe to drive. Backup camera and intelligent keys are nice features. In 24,000 miles it hasn't given us any trouble. Consumer reports rates the 2008 well in reliability and so forth. We may buy out our lease, or lease a 2010 or 2011.
Not all cars are born equal
ptemp,11/03/2011
Everything about this car is worth buying, except that it was delivered with front end alignment problems. Wore out the first set of tires in 20,000 miles, due to uneven wear. Replaced the tires with Michlins, same issue, pulled left, would climb a crown, making it unsafe to take your eyes off the road. Two trips to Merchants Tire and two trips to the dealer, same problem. Took it to Mizzels Alignment, they have a visualiner laser system. They quickly and accurately fixed the problem.
See all 6 reviews of the 2008 INFINITI FX45
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 Overview

The Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 is offered in the following submodels: FX45 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 INFINITI FX45?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 INFINITI FX45s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 INFINITI FX45 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 INFINITI FX45.

Can't find a used 2008 INFINITI FX45s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI FX45 for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,387.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,290.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI FX45 for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,935.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,260.

