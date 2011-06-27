  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,160$32,937$36,359
Clean$29,627$32,352$35,701
Average$28,562$31,182$34,385
Rough$27,497$30,012$33,069
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,454$35,233$38,658
Clean$31,881$34,607$37,959
Average$30,735$33,355$36,560
Rough$29,589$32,104$35,161
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,245$30,846$34,050
Clean$27,746$30,298$33,434
Average$26,749$29,203$32,202
Rough$25,752$28,107$30,970
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,253$38,308$42,072
Clean$34,630$37,627$41,311
Average$33,386$36,267$39,788
Rough$32,141$34,906$38,266
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,653$33,476$36,953
Clean$30,112$32,881$36,285
Average$29,030$31,692$34,947
Rough$27,947$30,503$33,610
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,286$27,614$30,484
Clean$24,840$27,124$29,932
Average$23,947$26,143$28,829
Rough$23,054$25,162$27,725
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,746 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,298 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
To understand if the 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.