Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,160
|$32,937
|$36,359
|Clean
|$29,627
|$32,352
|$35,701
|Average
|$28,562
|$31,182
|$34,385
|Rough
|$27,497
|$30,012
|$33,069
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,454
|$35,233
|$38,658
|Clean
|$31,881
|$34,607
|$37,959
|Average
|$30,735
|$33,355
|$36,560
|Rough
|$29,589
|$32,104
|$35,161
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,245
|$30,846
|$34,050
|Clean
|$27,746
|$30,298
|$33,434
|Average
|$26,749
|$29,203
|$32,202
|Rough
|$25,752
|$28,107
|$30,970
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury Dynamic 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,253
|$38,308
|$42,072
|Clean
|$34,630
|$37,627
|$41,311
|Average
|$33,386
|$36,267
|$39,788
|Rough
|$32,141
|$34,906
|$38,266
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,653
|$33,476
|$36,953
|Clean
|$30,112
|$32,881
|$36,285
|Average
|$29,030
|$31,692
|$34,947
|Rough
|$27,947
|$30,503
|$33,610
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,286
|$27,614
|$30,484
|Clean
|$24,840
|$27,124
|$29,932
|Average
|$23,947
|$26,143
|$28,829
|Rough
|$23,054
|$25,162
|$27,725