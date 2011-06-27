  1. Home
Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Veracruz
Overview
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191918
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.2/453.2 mi.350.2/453.2 mi.329.6/432.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.20.6 gal.20.6 gal.
Combined MPG191918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Torque257 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm257 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm257 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm260 hp @ 6000 rpm260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesnoyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
Packages
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Option Group 03 Navigation Packageyesnoyes
Option Group 02 Premium Package (FWD)noyesno
In-Car Entertainment
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
8 total speakersyesnoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
314 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnoyes
172 watts stereo outputnoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesnoyes
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesno
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
Power Feature
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Composite Cargo Trayyesyesyes
iPod Cableyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
First aid kityesyesyes
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Systemyesyesyes
Instrumentation
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
premium clothnoyesno
Rear Seats
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Tow Hitchyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyesyesyes
Measurements
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Front track65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.8 cu.ft.86.8 cu.ft.86.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4266 lbs.4266 lbs.4431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd..35 cd..35 cd.
Angle of approach24.8 degrees24.8 degrees24.8 degrees
Angle of departure22.7 degrees22.7 degrees22.7 degrees
Length190.6 in.190.6 in.190.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height71.1 in.71.1 in.71.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width76.6 in.76.6 in.76.6 in.
Rear track65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Exterior Colors
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Carbon Steel Mist
  • Ultra Silver
  • Stone White
  • Sahara Bronze
  • Deep Blue
  • Driftwood Metallic
  • Blue Titanium Mist
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Carbon Steel Mist
  • Ultra Silver
  • Stone White
  • Deep Blue
  • Driftwood Metallic
  • Blue Titanium Mist
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Carbon Steel Mist
  • Ultra Silver
  • Stone White
  • Sahara Bronze
  • Deep Blue
  • Driftwood Metallic
  • Blue Titanium Mist
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
P245/60R18 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
18 x 7 in. wheelsyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsnoyesno
P245/65R17 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
GLS FWD
$34,395
GLS
$28,345
Limited AWD
$36,095
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
