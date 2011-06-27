Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|350.2/453.2 mi.
|350.2/453.2 mi.
|329.6/432.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.6 gal.
|20.6 gal.
|20.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Torque
|257 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|257 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|257 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Option Group 03 Navigation Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Option Group 02 Premium Package (FWD)
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|8 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|314 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Infinity premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|yes
|172 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|no
|yes
|no
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Composite Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|iPod Cable
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|First aid kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Option Group 01
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.6 in.
|60.6 in.
|60.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|premium cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Mud Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tow Hitch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Rails
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Front track
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|86.8 cu.ft.
|86.8 cu.ft.
|86.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4266 lbs.
|4266 lbs.
|4431 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.4 cu.ft.
|13.4 cu.ft.
|13.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.35 cd.
|.35 cd.
|.35 cd.
|Angle of approach
|24.8 degrees
|24.8 degrees
|24.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.7 degrees
|22.7 degrees
|22.7 degrees
|Length
|190.6 in.
|190.6 in.
|190.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|8.1 in.
|Height
|71.1 in.
|71.1 in.
|71.1 in.
|Wheel base
|110.4 in.
|110.4 in.
|110.4 in.
|Width
|76.6 in.
|76.6 in.
|76.6 in.
|Rear track
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|P245/60R18 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P245/65R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,395
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
