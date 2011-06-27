Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Wow! Great value for the money
Scott, 04/08/2018
Value Edition w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful
Some of my NA ‘s in the features is because I have only had this a week now! Let me tell ya, I am impressed! This is a little demon of a car! Sleek, fun to drive and comfy to boot! I can’t say enough great things about my new Veloster! If you get one (and I recommend you do) get a turbo if speed off the red is your thing! If you more conservative like me the value edition is amazing!

- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
N/A
Bob, 03/10/2018
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 6 people found this review helpful
Hard to find vehicle the way I want it

- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
The transmission sucks.
Gerry Vogel, 12/17/2017
Value Edition w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
4 of 12 people found this review helpful
Try low speed manuvers. The DSR transmission is NOT for low or moderate speeds.

- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
