Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Scott , 04/08/2018 Value Edition w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)

Some of my NA ‘s in the features is because I have only had this a week now! Let me tell ya, I am impressed! This is a little demon of a car! Sleek, fun to drive and comfy to boot! I can’t say enough great things about my new Veloster! If you get one (and I recommend you do) get a turbo if speed off the red is your thing! If you more conservative like me the value edition is amazing!