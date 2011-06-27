Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Veloster Hatchback
3dr Hatchback w/Yellow Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,041*
Total Cash Price
$13,162
3dr Hatchback w/Yellow Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,007*
Total Cash Price
$17,678
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,146*
Total Cash Price
$18,195
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,291*
Total Cash Price
$17,808
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$28,472*
Total Cash Price
$12,904
Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,611*
Total Cash Price
$13,420
Turbo Rally Edition 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,284*
Total Cash Price
$18,711
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$28,472*
Total Cash Price
$12,904
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$32,173*
Total Cash Price
$14,582
3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,305*
Total Cash Price
$16,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Yellow Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$863
|$888
|$4,191
|Maintenance
|$1,531
|$866
|$591
|$464
|$2,061
|$5,513
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$733
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$901
|Financing
|$708
|$569
|$421
|$264
|$95
|$2,057
|Depreciation
|$3,689
|$1,432
|$1,261
|$1,117
|$1,003
|$8,502
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,102
|$5,107
|$4,639
|$4,356
|$5,836
|$29,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Yellow Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,629
|Maintenance
|$2,056
|$1,163
|$793
|$623
|$2,769
|$7,405
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$985
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,210
|Financing
|$951
|$764
|$566
|$355
|$127
|$2,763
|Depreciation
|$4,955
|$1,923
|$1,693
|$1,500
|$1,347
|$11,419
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,226
|$6,860
|$6,231
|$5,851
|$7,839
|$39,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,794
|Maintenance
|$2,116
|$1,197
|$816
|$642
|$2,850
|$7,621
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,014
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,245
|Financing
|$979
|$787
|$582
|$365
|$131
|$2,844
|Depreciation
|$5,100
|$1,980
|$1,743
|$1,544
|$1,386
|$11,752
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,583
|$7,060
|$6,413
|$6,022
|$8,068
|$40,146
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,670
|Maintenance
|$2,071
|$1,172
|$799
|$628
|$2,789
|$7,459
|Repairs
|$818
|$415
|$509
|$627
|$770
|$3,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$992
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,219
|Financing
|$958
|$770
|$570
|$357
|$128
|$2,783
|Depreciation
|$4,991
|$1,938
|$1,706
|$1,511
|$1,357
|$11,502
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,315
|$6,910
|$6,276
|$5,894
|$7,896
|$39,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$1,501
|$849
|$579
|$455
|$2,021
|$5,405
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$719
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$883
|Financing
|$694
|$558
|$413
|$259
|$93
|$2,017
|Depreciation
|$3,617
|$1,404
|$1,236
|$1,095
|$983
|$8,335
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,924
|$5,007
|$4,548
|$4,271
|$5,722
|$28,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Veloster Hatchback Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,273
|Maintenance
|$1,561
|$883
|$602
|$473
|$2,102
|$5,621
|Repairs
|$617
|$313
|$384
|$472
|$580
|$2,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$748
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$918
|Financing
|$722
|$580
|$430
|$269
|$97
|$2,098
|Depreciation
|$3,762
|$1,460
|$1,285
|$1,139
|$1,022
|$8,668
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,281
|$5,207
|$4,730
|$4,442
|$5,951
|$29,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Veloster Hatchback Turbo Rally Edition 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,227
|$1,263
|$5,958
|Maintenance
|$2,176
|$1,231
|$840
|$660
|$2,930
|$7,837
|Repairs
|$860
|$436
|$535
|$658
|$809
|$3,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,006
|$809
|$599
|$376
|$135
|$2,925
|Depreciation
|$5,245
|$2,036
|$1,792
|$1,588
|$1,425
|$12,086
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,940
|$7,260
|$6,595
|$6,193
|$8,297
|$41,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$1,501
|$849
|$579
|$455
|$2,021
|$5,405
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$719
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$883
|Financing
|$694
|$558
|$413
|$259
|$93
|$2,017
|Depreciation
|$3,617
|$1,404
|$1,236
|$1,095
|$983
|$8,335
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,924
|$5,007
|$4,548
|$4,271
|$5,722
|$28,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Veloster Hatchback Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$4,643
|Maintenance
|$1,696
|$959
|$654
|$514
|$2,284
|$6,108
|Repairs
|$670
|$340
|$417
|$513
|$631
|$2,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$812
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$998
|Financing
|$784
|$631
|$467
|$293
|$105
|$2,279
|Depreciation
|$4,087
|$1,587
|$1,397
|$1,237
|$1,111
|$9,419
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,084
|$5,658
|$5,139
|$4,826
|$6,466
|$32,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Veloster Hatchback 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$5,095
|Maintenance
|$1,861
|$1,053
|$718
|$564
|$2,506
|$6,702
|Repairs
|$735
|$373
|$458
|$563
|$692
|$2,821
|Taxes & Fees
|$892
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,095
|Financing
|$861
|$692
|$512
|$321
|$115
|$2,501
|Depreciation
|$4,485
|$1,741
|$1,533
|$1,358
|$1,219
|$10,335
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,066
|$6,209
|$5,640
|$5,296
|$7,095
|$35,305
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Veloster
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Hyundai Veloster in Virginia is:not available
