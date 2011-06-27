Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Economical Unique Hot hatch! hero253 , 11/14/2014 Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my veloster turbo a couple of months ago and thought it was time for a review. I have never been disappointed in this car and I love the way it drives. I average about 34mpg combined! And I still have enough power to accelerate and pass when I need to. The sound system is pretty good especially on xm radio. There is plenty of trunk space, especially with the back seats down. Everyone looks at my car as I roll by and I have not seen another veloster turbo in nor cal since I have bought it. I love that this car is really uncommon. From a stop, the car will pull you back into the seat as you race the engine! If youre looking for an economical car with some power, this is it! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Fantastic base, ripe for minor mods Anthony F. , 11/22/2015 Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had mine for a little over a year now, and still love it. It has some small quirks that are easy to fix with a bit of aftermarket, so the car is FANTASTIC if that's your thing. Easy to add power and handling capabilities, and the car takes them well. At 1 year of ownership, still have had zero mechanical problems that have sent me to the dealer. The car is fun and comfortable for cross-country driving, too. The MPG estimate is also pretty conservative, I average higher than EPA estimates. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun Car gd2583 , 05/18/2014 Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful The Veloster Turbo is a fun fuel efficient car to drive. With horsepower of 201 it passes like a car with a V8. The cornering and handling seem to be from a much more expensive car. Hyundai did a great job on the exterior design, While shopping I was looking at 2 door coupes like the KIA Forte, Hyundai Elantra and Honda coupes. I saw my first Veloster in the lot after test driving the Elantra Coupe and ask the salesman what it was. I noticed that a couple had turbo badges on them and said why not take it for a test drive, who knows. Needless to say this was the car for me.I can see the Veloster becoming a cult classic of the fast and furious types. Report Abuse

Fun to drive, annoying to maintain Mikey , 01/05/2016 Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I owned the car for two years now and my overall opinion is it is a fun car to drive around and open up every now and then but I'm becoming increasingly annoyed with how often the car develops minor problems. This is the second winter in a row where the clock fails to keep the time after the car is shut off. I have taken it to the dealer before and they fixed it the next day with no problem. One year later, I am having the same problem! The infotainment system is laughably pathetic. I've had nothing but issues with it. After a year of owning the car, I've had numerous incidents where the whole system would lock up and fail to turn off or restart. A few months later, I noticed the left tweeter died. Shortly after, the right tweeter died. After four or five trips to the dealer who couldn't figure out the problem, they finally determined the amp was at fault and they replaced it. I am not one to blast music- the volume never really gets above 12 on the car so please don't think that I just blast the music all the time then complain when the speakers stop working... Aside from the infotainment, the windscreen area squeaks and creaks incredibly loud when the temperature drops below about 50 Fahrenheit. I have tried many times to remedy the problem with felt tape around the cowl area but have only had marginal success. This car is really not a fan of the cold! Overall, I would recommend this car to someone who lives in a warm climate and doesn't mind a peaky engine. (The car has no trouble going from a rolling start up to high speeds in no time, but from a dead stop, you will notice a significant lag in power.) This may be the car for you if you want random people on the street commenting on your "cool little car" and asking "how do you like that thing?" It really does a good job at catching eyes of passerby's but has sadly lost my interest after 2 years of ownership. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse