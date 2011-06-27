  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Tucson
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,750
See Tucson Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.2/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,750
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,750
315 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,750
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Cargo Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,750
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Maximum cargo capacity61.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length176.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume133.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Exterior Colors
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Sedona Sunset
  • Dazzling White
  • Molten Silver
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Ruby Wine
  • Coliseum Grey
  • Majove Sand
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,750
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tucson Inventory

Related Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles