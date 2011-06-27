Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

Jessie Walsh (formerly Gibeau) , 01/10/2019 GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Where to begin...I got the car in September of 2017 at the Hyundai dealership in Tyler, TX, but I live in Canyon Lake, TX (4.5hrs away), and I work in Boerne, TX (an hour away from home)! I had the engine seize and the closest Autonation was in Austin. They replaced the engine direct from the factory, but the engine was on a 6 WEEK NATIONAL BACK ORDER! (Needless to say, I wasn't convinced that I was the only person having issues) Southpoint Hyundai in Austin at least did the best they could to take care of us, and put us in a rental. This was in May 2018. When we got the call that my car was ready, it had been roughly 49 days. According to the paperwork, the cost of the engine replacement was approximately $10,650, and the rental cost for that length of time, was $1595! So for a vehicle that I've only had for 8 months, that the extended warranty paid to fix it, could've paid off the vehicle!! Now...I'm not even CLOSE to being done! About 2 days later, it was leaking oil, so back to Austin I went, since they're the ones that replaced the engine. With the distance that I had to go just to get there, I had them make sure not to call me unless they were SURE that it wasn't leaking anymore. WHILE IT WAS IN THEIR POSSESSION, the NEW engine started knocking, and they called me to say that they needed to order ANOTHER engine from the factory!! (Mind you this is now the THIRD engine total, that's been in this vehicle!) So, needless to say, I was put into another rental, all of which was covered by the extended warranty department. Not as long, but midway had to go back and switch into a loaner. About half a month or so later, they call me and say that my car is ready for pickup. It is now the end of September 2018. All seems to be fixed this time, and no issues that we were aware of...yet. So then in October 2018, we drive to Phoenix, AZ for our anniversary. We thought all was well until we were driving back. My husband was driving, the vehicle was in cruise control, we were going down I-10, the car makes a noise, and the rpm's rev up to 5500!! Of course, he taps the brake pedal to disengage the cruise. As soon as he barely puts his foot back on the accelerator, it revs back up to 5500 rpm again! So, we pull over, we're 300 miles from home, and of course in a dead cell service zone, about 60 miles outside of Ft. Stockton, TX. We finally get towed to the nearest town, Iraan, TX, some small town in the middle of nowhere! We stay the night, unplanned, and the next morning, we get towed to the nearest Hyundai dealership, in Odessa, TX, 90 miles from where we were stranded! Lithia Hyundai of Odessa was amazing. We were just trying to get home at this point, and they were able to get us into our second loaner within an hour! This was October 19, 2018. I received a call, and we made a weekend out of it, to drive the 6 hours to Odessa, to pick up my vehicle...again. They had replaced the transmission, because it was fried, and informed us that there's no way we could've known what the problem was, there is no dipstick, and no check engine light that came on. That was on January 5, 2019, that we picked up the vehicle. It is now January 10, 2019, (only 5 days after we just got it back) and my vehicle is back in the shop!!! When we returned from Odessa, we got the oil changed and an inspection (since they had it so long my tags were expired from October!) The service techs informed us that the skid plate was missing about 10 bolts/clips, and it was cracked, and just barely hanging on. It had been rubbing against my tire, and ripped almost the whole wheel well off. Not a big deal considering, but Odessa said to take it to the closest Hyundai dealership to us, (which is 30 mins away, in New Braunfels, TX) and they would pay to fix or repair it. Then! When they were doing the oil change, there was sludge in the engine and in the oil filter! From a brand new engine?! How?! So today, January 10, 2019, my husband takes it to the dealership in NB to get the skid plate issue looked at. Needless to say, that's the least of our concerns. There are multiple oil leaks, and a coolant leak! OMG I give up! So, they kept the vehicle so they can determine where it's coming from, so we can determine which of the other two dealerships that have worked on it, is at fault. We have called the Hyundai National Consumer Affairs person, and now we wait... :( I can't say that I've totally written off Hyundai, because the loaner that Odessa provided us, was a 2017 Santa Fe Sport Ultimate, and was loaded. The service manager at Odessa told us that for some reason, my make and model Tucson has had issues! Well yeah...I see that! So, I don't care if they put me in another Hyundai, I just don't want THIS ONE back! I don't trust it, it's unreliable to me now, and I'm anxious as to what will happen next, or where it will leave us stranded next! So, hopefully I'll be in something else soon!